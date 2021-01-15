Report: Ford Mustang Mach-E Deliveries Delayed By At Least A Month

Ford’s first EV will take a little while longer to actually reach customers, according to some owners. (Photos: Ford)

Owners received emails explaining their Mustang Mach-E has been delayed.

If you’re anxiously awaiting your 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, brace yourself — your wait may have just gotten a month longer. That’s according to an email received by some buyers, posted to the Mach-E forums among other places. One original poster states, “I was scheduled for a [January] 19th delivery but I just received an email stating it is pushed until the third week of February. Anyone received the same? If so, any word why?”

Several owners on that thread responded in kind, saying they had received the same email. The message says that their original delivery to a local Ford dealership was moved, sometimes by up to six weeks or more. Some said they knew their vehicles were in their area or en route, yet their delivery was still delayed.

Ford says its undergoing extra quality checks prior to final deliveries.

Ford’s explanation

For its part, Ford did respond to Mach-E forums as to why the Mach-E has been delayed. A company PR spokesperson said of the matter:

“As part of our commitment to delivering high-quality vehicles, we are conducting additional quality checks on several hundred Mustang Mach-E models built before dealer shipments started last month…we want to ensure they meet the quality our customers expect and deserve. We notified affected customers that they may receive their Mustang Mach-Es on different timing than previously discussed. The team is working to expedite these vehicles, and we hope that customers receive them ahead of targeted dates, providing there are no COVID-19-related transportation delays.”

Unfortunately, build quality issues have sprang up in recent memory when Ford launches a new model. The Explorer (and the Lincoln Aviator), for example, had to be rerouted after initial assembly to fix various issues. According to the original report, around 12,000 vehicles needed repairs, and that was before COVID-19 further complicated that process.

Whatever the official explanation, and whether there are other reasons the Mach-E is being delayed, customers may be in for a understandably frustrating, weeks-long wait.