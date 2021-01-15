With The Ford Mustang Mach-E Now A Thing, Could GM Launch An Electric Corvette Crossover?

The Chevy Corvette has always been a pure-bred sports car, but the name may soon move into crossovers. (Photos: Chevrolet)

More massive changes could be in store for the Corvette…but new models aren’t official yet.

A few years from now, your local Chevrolet dealer could have more than just one type of Corvette. We’re all familiar with GM’s iconic sports car — and its new mid-engine layout — but more dramatic shifts could be in store. General Motors is reportedly working on electrified versions of the Corvette, which would itself be a major change from generations past. More than that, though, they could be working on a Corvette crossover to debut later this decade.

In the wake of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, another iconic name could soon spawn new variants, much to the chagrin of Corvette purists. To be clear, there is no official word from GM to back this up just yet. Bloomberg reports the automaker might be considering it to expand the Corvette brand’s appeal to more people. That’s what people familiar with the matter told the outlet on the condition of anonymity (naturally).

Those people claim the internal designation for new Corvette variants is “Brand R” or “Project R”.

GM’s major push toward EVs

Particularly in the past few weeks, CEO Mary Barra has emphasized a gargantuan shift toward EVs. With investment totalling $27 billion over the next five years and a host of new models on the way, it’s possible — even likely — an electric Corvette would be in the cards. Franchising popular names, as Ford’s done with the Bronco and now the Mustang, has also been a key goal as automakers move into a new decade of progress.

Within the next couple years, the General will launch cars based on its Ultium battery platform. Mike Simcoe, GM’s vice president of design, even noted a brand like Chevrolet would use the platform to widely expand its EV reach. That includes “full-size pickup trucks, compact crossovers and even high-performance vehicles.” To wit, we’ve already seen the company affirm its plans for the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, with several more vehicles on the way.

Again, GM declined to comment on the existence “Project R”, so news of a Corvette crossover is not a certainty just yet. That said, with the company’s recent moves, especially if you look at them in the context of its cross-town rivals, we may see some unconventional new vehicles over the coming years.