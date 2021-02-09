Production 2022 Audi e-tron GT Debuts With Concept-Like Styling And Hot RS Version: Video

It’s not just a “concept” anymore — the production e-tron GT finally debuted in its production form. (Photos: Audi)

Audi expands the e-tron lineup with its four-door GT model.

The next chapter is here in the 2022 Audi e-tron GT, and it looks pretty sweet. No longer is the range just a couple of crossovers, but instead we get the yin to the Porsche Taycan’s yang with this sleek sedan. While it looks similar to an Audi A7 at first glance — not like that’s a bad thing — this electric model is lower and wider than its gasoline-powered cousin. While we expected the 2022 Audi e-tron GT to retain some of its concept styling, it’s nice to see the automaker didn’t stray far from that original vision.

Now, we finally have official U.S. specs for the production version, including power and battery capacity. Audi estimates the range at 238 miles for the standard e-tron GT, and 232 miles for the RS variant. We should get official EPA figures prior to the e-tron GT’s actual launch this summer.

Audi split the e-tron GT range into two models. In keeping with the tradition set by its past cars, there’s the standard version as well as a hotter RS variant. Both use a dual-motor setup, so there’s no RWD-only version like there is with the base Porsche Taycan. At least, that’s not the case yet. The standard 2022 Audi e-tron GT manages up to 523 horsepower (390 kW) thanks to an “overboost” facility, or 470 horsepower (350 kW) in typical driving conditions. The two motors produce 464 lb-ft of torque when working together. (Update: an earlier version I had rounded the torque figure to 465 lb-ft, but Audi quotes it at 464). That allows for a 0-60 time as low as 3.9 seconds (again, when using launch control and the overboost function) and a top speed of 152 mph.

As for the RS e-tron GT, the rear motor gets a substantial power bump. Both cars use the same 235 horsepower front motor. Here, though, the more potent rear motor results in a combined power figure of 637 horsepower with overboost. Without it, the total power output stands at 590 horsepower — 120 more than the base e-tron GT in normal conditions. With the extra oomph, the 0-60 time falls to 3.1 seconds, and the top speed rises (slightly) to 155 mph. This hotter version also packs substantially more torque, with 612 lb-ft at full thrust.

Other 2022 Audi e-tron GT highlights

On the battery front, the new Audi e-tron GT packs a 93.4-kWh pack, similar to the AWD Porsche Taycan models. No official range figure is available yet, but we should know more on that in the coming months. Audi says its capable of 270 kW DC fast charging, and can charge from 5% to 80% in 22-1/2 minutes.

Other performance highlights include three-chamber air suspension with a 60% greater capacity than the e-tron crossovers. That allows a better variation in spring rates for a more finely-tuned ride, whether it’s for comfort in normal road driving or a firm setup for improved cornering. Speaking of handling, the 2022 Audi e-tron GT has all-wheel steering to help regardless of speed. Under 30 mph, the rear wheels will turn up to 2.8 degrees in the opposite direction to the front wheels. At higher speeds, they’ll turn in the same direction for tighter cornering. With that air suspension, the car can also adjust its ride height about an inch in either direction, depending on the circumstances.

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT comes standard with a locking rear differential as well. It uses fixed locking values on the standard e-tron GT, while a controllable option is available on the standard car. That controlled diff lock comes standard on the RS e-tron GT. That allows the wheels to lock together off the line for better acceleration, or run in a fully open configuration in slippery conditions for better control. U.s. models also get a five-layer carbon fiber reinforced plastic roof, which is a first for an Audi model.

Inside, the e-tron GT houses your typical Audi layout. A 12.3-inch virtual cockpit is standard fare, as is a 10.1-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment system. Nappa leather is also an option, while Dinamica microfiber and Alcantara come standard. 20-inch wheels come on the

Pricing starts from $99,900

Destination charges notwithstanding, Audi priced the new Audi e-tron GT just under $100,000. Before available tax incentives, the MSRP for the base “Premium Plus” model starts at $99,900. Step up to the Prestige, and that price jumps up a bit to $107,100. Finally, if you want the Audi RS e-tron GT, that will set you back at least $139,900.

Audi says their latest electric model will go on sale this summer, so expect to see it at dealers in the next three to five months.