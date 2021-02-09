Mitsubishi Prices The Redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross From $24,590: News

The restyled Mitsubishi Eclipse cross aims to be more distinctive in its class, but it’s not a complete ground-up redesign. (Photos: Mitsubishi)

Mitsubishi hikes the entry price for the 2022 Eclipse Cross.

If you haven’t seen it already, behold: The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. It first debuted back in October 2020, and mainly boils down to a moderate exterior update. Inside, the car is broadly the same as the original, with a few thoughtful tweaks. The best bit, as far as I’m concerned, is the rear-end change. Now, instead of a light bar stretched right across the back window, Mitsubishi refashioned the tailgate to give it a sharper, sort of sportback look instead.

Across the back, Mitsubishi added a more prominent badge on the tailgate, as well as “Eclipse Cross” script in place of the smaller, corner-mounted badge. Up front, there are new light assemblies flanking the larger mesh grille. On the whole, if you liked the original Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, these changes aren’t likely to put you off. If this doesn’t strike your fancy, at least you’ll know when you see one on the road. That’s something you can’t really say with some more conservative-looking crossovers. Under the hood, the 2022 model retains the same 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and CVT. Power remains unchanged at 152 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.

Fuel economy? Yep, that stays the same as well. The best-case scenario is the front-wheel drive ES model, which returns 26 City / 29 Highway / 27 Combined mpg.

Pricing

If you’re looking into the updated model, pricing starts off $400 more expensive than the old one. The base ES starts at $24,590 including the $1,195 destination fee ($1,220 in Alaska or Hawaii).