The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Now Looks More Or Less Strange, Depending On What You Thought Of The Old One

Words like “sleek”, “sporty” and “bold” often dominate manufacturer releases as they launch restyled models. The 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross — due in the U.S. early next year — follows suit with that approach, making good on the teasers the automaker sent out a few weeks ago.

2022 Eclipse Cross styling changes

Up front, the updated model brings slight changes in terms of design. The upper light assembly has thinned out, and now strictly serve as daytime running lights. The lower light cluster, on the other hand, now packs both headlight beams, as well as the turn signals. The old chrome strips across the upper grille have gone, creating a more cohesive overall look while also accentuating the badge. Mitsubishi made more dramatic changes around back, though.

I don’t know who thought the split window design — putting a brake light right across the middle of the rear glass — was a great idea. Styling is subjective, but for the driver it’s an annoying detriment to rear visibility, in my opinion, that has (thankfully) been removed on the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. The rear design retails most of what made the model’s light cluster unique. However, the rest of the liftgate looks more conventional, while the model name is spelled out across the center. The change also made more space to fit a more prominent Mitsubishi badge.

Inside, this Australian-spec Eclipse Cross represents what well see over here in the U.S. in the coming months. Not too many changes to report here, apart from the infotainment system. Mitsubishi followed some other automakers’ efforts to reinstate physical knobs for the volume and tuning controls. The display is also larger, now sporting an 8.0-inch unit and a new layout. If you hated the touchpad in the old model, you’ll also be delighted to know it’s been ditched for more storage space in this updated version. All the controls are now handled through the touchscreen.

What about performance improvements?

Underneath, the 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross is identical to its forebear. A 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is still your only option. It still makes 152 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated to a CVT and either front- or all-wheel drive. Dynamically, the Eclipse Cross’ AWD system has a lot going for it, even if the powertrain is otherwise a bit anemic. Global markets will eventually see a plug-in hybrid version, akin to the Outlander PHEV, but we aren’t currently slated to get it in the U.S.

Mitsubishi didn’t announce formal pricing for the 2022 Eclipse Cross. However, as this is a fairly minor update, we don’t expect the needle to move much from its current $24,190 starting price.