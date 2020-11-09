GM Teases 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Power Flow Screen, Confirms Super Cruise Functionality

(Photos: Chevrolet)

The Bolt EUV’s Power Flow Screen is on display

Chevrolet’s upcoming Bolt EUV has a new Power Flow Screen that gives the driver real-time information on several systems including regulative braking, and battery charge level. The graphic included in this posting came directly from General Motors as they continue to stoke the flames of speculation of their all-new EV.

Keep in mind: the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a larger, all-new variation of the regular Bolt (which is getting updated soon). It is larger and more advanced than the current Bolt. It also will come with GM’s lauded Super Cruise. According to GM, it’s “the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for compatible highways.”

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV should match or surpass the current Chevy Bolt on performance. That means, it could have a maximum range that exceeds 259 miles, produce around 200 horsepower and have a much more accommodating interior.

A few clues?

In the past, we speculated that, like the upcoming Nissan Ariya, the Bolt EUV may have an all-wheel drive (AWD) option. That’s a hallmark for most crossovers. However, when you look at this sneak peek of the EUV’s Power Flow Screen, it appears that this will strictly be a front-wheel drive (FWD) vehicle. That’s not to say AWD is absolutely impossible, but it is not looking likely.

In the next few months, we expect to see AWD EV crossovers hit the market from Volkswagen, Ford, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and others. Many of these should compete directly with the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Most of its competitors will offer AWD as an option, so it will be up to the bolt to undercut those offerings on price.

TFL EV madness

You may have noticed, TFL Studios is testing more and more EVs. A lot of that has to do with where we see the industry going. Many automakers, like General Motors, are shifting to partial or all-electric vehicle platforms in the near future. This pushed us to expand our studio fleet to include several EVs. Right now, we have (or recently had) EVs from Tesla, BMW, Smart and Nissan.

We expect to continue and expand our long-term, extreme testing of EVs – significantly.

The refreshed 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will go into production in the summer 2021.