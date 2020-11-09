Looking At A New Rogue? Nissan Wants You To Drive A Toyota RAV4 First

Nissan is so confident in the 2021 Nissan Rogue, they will offer test drives in the Toyota RAV4!

Not only is Nissan supremely confident in their 2021 Nissan Rogue, they feel it soundly beats the best-selling Toyota RAV4. As of December 2020, about half of all Nissan dealerships will offer a test drive of a new Toyota RAV4 allowing customers to compare it back-to-back with their new Rogue.

The Toyota RAV4 is not only one of the best selling vehicles in its class, it’s one of Toyota’s best selling vehicles in North America. They sold well over 500,000 in 2019. Nissan’s Rogue (both the Sport and regular ones share sales numbers) sold a little less than 400,000 in 2019. The only other vehicle in its class to out-sell the Rogue is the Honda CR-V.

The Toyota RAV4 is currently number one in crossover sales, but the Nissan Rogue rounds out the top three. (Photo: Toyota)

Automotive News acquired a video message sent to dealers by Nissan’s VP of Sales and Regional Operations, Judy Wheeler, who said: “We know that when consumers check out the all-new Rogue side by side with the RAV4, they will be amazed by our standard, advanced technology, premium design…and, most of all, outstanding overall value.” Wheeler told AutoNews that “when you test drive our vehicle versus the major competitors, you’re going to end up purchasing this vehicle because it’s that much better.”

Bold words, although we were impressed with the 2021 Nissan Rogue too.

Pros and cons

Toyota currently dominates the compact crossover segment. It offers several optional drivetrains, a recently revamped and a solid reputation for reliability for both conventional and hybrid models. But, keep in mind: Nissan offers a ton of standard equipment for the money. Their interior quality has improved vastly in this generation, and their standard safety tech is world-class.

Nissan does continue to use a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which is a sore point for some consumers. The transmission’s function and reliability have improved, but will that be enough for some? Let us know what you think, and check out the video below for more on the new Rogue: