Does The 2021 Nissan Rogue Bring The Goods To BEAT The Toyota RAV4? Here Are Its Pros And Cons!

In America's most fiercely competitive car segment, crossovers need to bring their top game to stand out. The 2021 Nissan Rogue sees substantial changes both inside and out, all the while staring down the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V's positions at the top of the sales charts. As it stands, Nissan's current offering has long been a strong seller, but are these changes enough to win over new buyers? In this video, our friend Alex from Alex on Autos takes a closer look at all the changes in this generation, and if it's enough to consider buying against the best sellers.







So what’s changed for 2021?

The 2021 Nissan Rogue sports new styling, and is much more striking to its predecessor. A more upright V-Motion grille, split headlight design and sharper edges all around make the new Rogue more recognizable. The multi-level LED lights come standard across all four trim levels. Starting from the S, the range moves up through SV, SL and Platinum.

Inside, the 2021 Nissan Rogue sports substantial updates including new infotainment technology. Nissan Safety Shield 360 comes standard across the range, as it does on the brand’s other models, while ProPilot Assist is available on the higher trims. A 9.0-inch touchscreen display dominates the center stack, as does a redesigned center console with a new gear selector. Overall, the 2021 Nissan Rogue has a much more refined interior than the previous generation.

Pricing undercuts the competition at $26,745 (including destination) for the front-wheel drive S model. At the top end, there’s the Platinum trim for $37,925. At the moment, that price puts the Rogue right smack between the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

One thing that hasn’t changed (much)

If you’re looking to buy a 2021 Nissan Rogue, one area that hasn’t changed dramatically is the powertrain. You still get a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter engine as your sole powerplant. Unlike the other two, there’s also no hybrid (at least not yet) in this generation. The engine does get a bit a bump to 181 horsepower and 181 lb-ft of torque, while it’s mated to the same CVT as before.

The 2021 Nissan Rogue does get some chassis tweaks as well, making for a more dynamic driving experience. On the whole, though, it is about a second slower to 60 mph than the equivalent RAV4.

Find out more about the all-new Rogue in Alex’s review below. Stay tuned for more real-world reviews coming soon!