Base 2022 Lucid Air Takes On The Tesla Model S With $77,400 Price Tag, 406-Mile Range

Lucid released more details on its entry-level Air sedan, due out in 2022. (Photos: Lucid Motors)

Lucid recently revealed the top-end model of its Air sedan last month. The “Dream”, as it’s called, packs a massive 1,080 horsepower and 517-mile range, but carries with it a heartbreaking $169,000 price tag. Lucid Motors plans a tiered rollout of its Tesla Model S fighter, though, so a less expensive version is coming. Today, the company revealed further details on what the base Lucid Air will look like. In short, it stands on par with the Tesla Model S Long Range — at least on paper. 406 miles are on tap, as is 480 horsepower, for the grand sum of $77,400.





Mind you, that price does not take into account an available $7,500 federal tax credit. Once you figure that in, as Lucid helpfully does in the image above, the effective price drops to $69,900. That’s currently $2,010 less than a Tesla Model S Long Range. With Lucid’s announcement Wednesday, the entire range is now locked in. From the base model, the range now consists of the Touring, Grand Touring and the Dream at the top end. Power output lies between 480 and 1,080 horsepower, while the driving range is between 406 and 517 miles. It’s worth noting with the Dream in particular that tire and wheel choice from the factory will affect the range. If you’re wanting the most out of the Air on distance between charges, the Grand Touring is the way to go.

Lucid is taking a modular approach to its design and engineering. That means the fundamentals with each car will be roughly the same. However, the automaker can reduce the number of battery pack cells, and use the space where more cells would have gone to create more leg room.