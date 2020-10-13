Tesla Again Cuts Model S Starting Price By $3,000 — Now Costs $71,990 For Long Range Plus Model

Tesla is no stranger to regularly changing its prices, and today came another shift to the Model S Long Range. Now, the least expensive Tesla Model S sees a 4% price cut, as Reuters points out in its reporting Tuesday. That means you can now pick one up for $71,990.

That’s great news if you’re looking into long-range EVs, as the company’s current flagship sedan far outpaces the others. Mind you, the new Tesla Model S Long Range manages a remarkable 402 miles on a charge according to EPA figures. The dual motor-equipped model also manages a perfectly respectable 3.7 second 0-60 time and a 155 mph top speed. Autopilot comes as standard fare, but the price drop does take some sting out of the $8,000 “Full Self Driving” computer upgrade.

For the upcoming year, the Tesla Model S also packs two quicker versions. The dual motor Model S Performance starts at $91,990. Then, the berserk tri motor “Plaid” jumps all the way up to $139,990. All these prices (including the less expensive Long Range) exclude potential EV tax incentives where you live.

There’s a practical reason why this price cut is happening right now. Tesla did manage an all-time deliveries record of 139,300 cars this past quarter. However, thanks to the COVID-19 crisis and slow car sales through the spring and summer, the automaker is pulling out the stops to hit half a million cars this year. We recently saw an e-mail from CEO Elon Musk, saying it’s still possible (if they push) to hit that figure, which has remained unchanged in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of October 2020, the company needs to deliver 182,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter to meet the goal.