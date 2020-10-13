2021 Nissan Altima Makes Minor Changes, Adds New Driver Assistance Package For The Base Model

As Nissan just redesigned the model for the 2019 model year, don’t expect too many changes with the 2021 Altima. In terms of styling and major features, the new year brings no changes. However, automakers tend to shuffle things around a bit, adding package options and shifting trim content, and Nissan’s midsize sedan is no exception.

The 2021 Nissan Altima adds a new Driver Assist Package for the base S trim. This model has been a poster child (as has the Rogue crossover) for Nissan’s safety technology, and offering that capability on the lower-end versions brings a serious value proposition when shopping it against the Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. On the comfort front, the SV Premium Package also fleshes out that trim with a moonroof, heated seats and Intelligent Lane Intervention.





The base 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated engine remains, producing 188 horsepower and 180 lb-ft of torque. As before, you can get all trims except the S with all-wheel drive, if you so desire. All versions of the Nissan Altima hook up to a continuously variable transmission. At the higher end, Nissan shifted the Altima’s sporty SR trim above the SV, rather than below it. The SR designation now accompanies the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine as well, which exclusively comes in front-wheel drive form. The turbo engine manages 236 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque, and is no longer available with the Platinum trim.

2021 Nissan Altima pricing

Thanks to the trim shuffle, the 2021 Nissan Altima range pricing changes as well. The base S is still the entry model, and still comes in at $25,225 (including $995 destination). The range then extends upward through SV, SR, SL and Platinum. The Platinum trim is only available with all-wheel drive. The SR also comes in three versions, rather than two, since it is the only trim with which you can get the VC-Turbo engine.

The 2021 Nissan Altima is on sale at dealers now.