2021 Honda Accord Tweaks The Sedan Formula With Styling, Tech Updates: Video

The tenth-generation Honda Accord only received its last major overhaul in 2018. No major changes are in store for 2021 here, but the automaker did introduce a slight refresh Monday, as well as some quality of life updates for new buyers. On the styling front, the updated model gets a wider grille, new fog lamps and new LED headlights on Sport and above (or EX on hybrid) models. LX, EX-L and Touring versions get new wheel designs, while Sport models come in a new color called Sonic Gray Pearl.

As for trims, the 2021 Honda Accord drops the EX 1.5T model, instead calling it the “Sport Special Edition”. The Sport SE adds heated leather front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat (in addition to the Sport’s power driver’s seat), heated mirrors, smart entry and remote start.

All powertrains remain the same, from the base 1.5-liter turbo to the 2.0-liter turbo and the Accord Hybrid. On the Hybrid model, you still get up to 48 mpg, along with 212 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. The smaller gas mill mates up to a CVT, while the hybrid uses a direct drive system (similar to the Insight) and the 2.0-liter turbo uses a 10-speed automatic transmission.The most powerful gasoline variant manages 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. The 2021 Honda Accord drops its manual transmission option on Sport models as well, so you will have to buy a 2020 or older to row your own gears — you have been warned.

2021 Honda Accord pricing

Prices for the 2021 Honda Accord increase across the board, with the base MSRP increasing by $500 from 2020. You do get features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across the range as well as the new styling, a rear seat reminder and the Honda Sensing safety suite, so keep that in mind. The mid-range models see the smallest price increase. The content-rich EX-L and Touring trims, however, get a bump ranging between $520 and $800.