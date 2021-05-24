2022 Genesis GV70 Pricing Once Again Undercuts Its German Rivals — Kicks Off At $42,045: News

As with the brand’s sedans, pricing for the 2022 Genesis GV70 undercuts its European competition.

After the brand revamped its sedan lineup, it proceeded to expand its presence into the crossover market with the likes of the GV80, and now the smaller GV70. On Monday, the automaker announced pricing for its direct rival to the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. Including destination, the GV70 kicks off at $42,045 (including a $1,045 destination fee), realistically undercutting that competition by around $4,000.

That’s a mighty attractive price, only undercut by lesser-equipped versions of the Acura RDX and Lexus NX. All-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come as standard across the entire lineup. Two engine options are present depending on your needs and budget: either the base 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder or the 3.5-liter turbo V6. Even the base version includes 18-inch wheels, heated front seats, automated climate control, a power liftgate, navigation capability and adaptive cruise control.

Stepping up to the $46,045 Select, $50,195 Advanced or the $53,895 Sport Prestige add options like larger wheels, nicer seating surfaces and a panoramic roof, and more driver assistance features, but they all keep that 2.5-liter engine. Not that the smaller engine is a bad option, by any means, as you still get a healthy 300 horsepower.

If you want that 375 horsepower 3.5-liter engine, the price of entry is $53,645 for the “Standard” model. The 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T trim walk then breaks out into Sport Advanced and Sport Prestige. The former costs $58,645, while the fully-loaded Sport Prestige tops out the range at $63,545. That’s still decent value against the GV70’s direct rivals, and comes in closest to the $63,595 Audi SQ5 Prestige.