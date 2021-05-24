Here Are The Top 10 Reasons That The All New & All Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is Better Than A Tesla: Video

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 makes its North American debut — here’s what you need to know!



2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 production kicks off in August.

Riding on the brand’s brand new, all-electric e-GMP platform, Hyundai’s 2022 Ioniq 5 is the first of many new EV models coming to the U.S. In time, we’ll get a the midsize sedan as well as a Palisade-sized SUV, but Hyundai’s kicking off with the most popular segment: compact crossovers. To that end, the Ioniq 5 competes most directly against the Volkswagen ID.4 as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Model Y.

In the video below, Roman takes an in-person look at the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, going through its major design points. On several fronts — from a long wheelbase to a spacious cabin to unique design and onboard tech — Hyundai insists they have a winner on their hands. While we’re just looking at the car on its style and by the numbers for now, we’ll actually have our class to test out the Ioniq 5 later this year.

But when will you be able to buy one? Hyundai is eventually rolling the car out into the broader U.S. market. However, in late 2021 the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 will go on sale in several zero-emissions vehicle states. That includes California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 trims

Two versions of the Ioniq 5 are in the cards: A 168 kW (225 horsepower) rear-wheel drive model with 258 lb-ft of torque, or a 239 kW (320 horsepower) all-wheel drive model with 446 lb-ft of torque. Depending on which configuration you choose, you get up to 300 miles of range or 0-60 in 5.2 seconds (naturally, not both at the same time). A 77.4-kWh battery pack is part of the package, as is an 800-volt electrical architecture with fast charging capability of up to 68 miles of range every 5 minutes. Charging from 10% to 80% can be done in just 18 minutes, Hyundai claims.

The base SE trim kicks off the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 range. That includes dual 12.3-inch displays, 19-inch wheels, all-LED lighting and 350 kW fast-charging capability. From there, the SEL trim adds leatherette seats, ambient interior lighting, a hands-free power liftgate and Hyundai’s Highway Drive Assist 2 semi-autonomous capability. Finally, the Limited model adds larger 20-inch wheels, a head-up display, Bose premium audio, Surround View Monitor and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

Pricing is not available for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 just yet. Based on the competition, though, we’d expect it to start somewhere in the mid-$40,000 range before available incentives. Check out more in the video below: