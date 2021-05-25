2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Trim Walk Lays Out The Options At Every Level — Pricing TBA: News

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class adopts sharper styling, and the C300 now lays out its U.S.-spec trims. (Photos: Mercedes-Benz)

These are the options for every 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 model.

When it goes on sale in the first half of 2022, the new Mercedes-Benz C300 will remain the entry-level version, and the automaker laid out a more specific trim walk for buyers shopping the new car Tuesday. Three trims are available for the C300 in total, applying to both the standard rear-wheel drive model as well as the 4Matic all-wheel drive option. Mercedes says this is a “new level” of C-Class, taking both styling cues and technology from the flagship S-Class sedan. That includes the exterior looks, an updated interior and features like a freestanding 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment display, with the latest-generation MBUX infotainment system.

All three C300 trims — Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle — all make use of the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The mild hybrid unit manages 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, providing a nice 22 lb-ft torque bump over the old entry-level model. In this new generation, all updated Mercedes models benefit from the 48-volt “EQ Boost” system, which in the C300 offers up 20 more horsepower and 148 lb-ft more torque in short bursts for better power delivery and smoother acceleration. While this isn’t the super sporty AMG model (those will inevitably come later), the optional AMG Line with Night Package offers a sportier look across all the trims.

Here are the standard features with each model:

2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 Premium (base model)

On every new C-Class, you’ll get the 12.3-inch digital cluster and 11.9-inch infotainment screen. The MBUX system also offers a fingerprint scanner for access to personalized settings, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. 18-inch wheels, a standard-size sunroof, LED lights and heated front seats also come as standard fare. The Pre-Safe pre-collision system comes on every model including the Premium, as does attention assist, active brake assist and blind spot assist. Finally, every C-Class hosts a power operated trunk closer.

Exclusive trim

Stepping up one level, the “Exclusive” offers everything on the Premium model, but adds more tech to the mix. Active Parking Assist, a surround view 360-degree camera system, inductive wireless charging and a Burmester 3D surround sound system are standard equipment on this trim. Enhanced ambient lighting is another touch, which offers some cool lighting themes for those who are interested in that sort of perk (you can see the glow underneath the dashboard, along the door panels and above the pedals in the photo above).

Pinnacle trim

At the top end, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 Pinnacle offers up everything from the two lower trims. This time around, though, you also get Navigation support — for those who still use onboard nav systems in lieu of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto at least. Mercedes does take a bit of a different approach here, though, offering both the head-up display on this trim and an “Augmented Video” function for the navigation system.

Other options

Regardless of which trim you choose, there are some features that are available across all three levels. Ventilated seats and a panoramic roof, for example, are available on all models as standalone options. A heated steering wheel, more USB ports and the AMG Line package are also available. You can also get the navigation system as a feature without having to shoot for the most expensive Pinnacle. SiriusXM satellite radio, for its part, is an option on the Exclusive and the Pinnacle.

While this lays out the trim walk for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300, pricing is still a question mark for the moment. That information usually comes out closer to the on-sale date, so we should have more details later this year or in early 2022.