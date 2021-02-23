The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV Is The Brand’s Most Futuristic-Looking Car Yet, With Up To 302 Horsepower

Another new EV joins the fray.

Hyundai’s Ioniq sub-brand plans a crop of electric cars to take on the widening market, but this 2022 Ioniq 5 is the first example of that ambition made real. Based on the 45 concept that emerged back in 2019, this car brings more daring, futuristic styling and greater performance to the table than what we’ve seen from Hyundai’s EVs so far. We were hoping the squared off headlights, pixelated taillights and general angular design wouldn’t die off from the concept, and I’m happy to report Hyundai brought the concept through to production largely unscathed.

So, what exactly are we looking at here? The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 takes on a bit of an unconventional layout, at least in terms of its dimensions. The wheels are right at the corners, so while it doesn’t look particularly large, it does span a 118.1-inch wheelbase. In terms of overall length, it’s a couple inches shorter than an Elantra, but nearly two inches taller than a Kona (or Kona Electric, for that matter). Think Chevy Bolt EUV in terms of a direct competitor.





Performance, estimated range figures

Unlike the Chevy Bolt or Nissan Leaf, for instance, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 actually packs a dual-motor layout as an option. A standard 58-kWh battery pack is slightly smaller than the Kona Electric’s 64-kWh pack. However, a larger 72.6-kWh version is available, which puts the Ioniq 5 more in line with the Tesla Model Y.

With a single rear-mounted motor, Hyundai’s latest Ioniq model manages 0-60 in 8.5 seconds with the smaller battery pack. The larger one drops that time to 7.4 seconds, although you don’t actually get more power. 215 horsepower and 258 horsepower is on tap there, while the dual motor setup increases the power to 302 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque. Opt for the all-wheel drive choice, and the 0-60 times fall to 6.1 seconds (58-kWh) or 5.2 seconds (72.6-kWh), respectively.

On the range front, official EPA figures aren’t available just yet. On the WLTP cycle, though, Hyundai estimates the 72.6-kWh rear-motor model at 298 miles. That cycle tends to be more optimistic than what we see here in the U.S., so we’d expect the Ioniq 5 to fall somewhere around the Kona Electric’s 258-mile figure. Get an AWD version, and that may fall a bit further. Those figures still put it a fair pace behind Tesla, but on par or ahead of contemporaries like the Chevy Bolt EUV or the Volkswagen ID.4.

Features

Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 looks crisp and modern, as you’d expect. Despite that, you still get some switchgear that’s reminiscent of current Hyundai models, like the climate controls. Unlike those cars, though, you get dual 12-inch screens, a la Mercedes-Benz, to handle the instrument cluster and infotainment needs. A head-up display is also an option, and the seats are a particularly nice party trick. Not only can they recline for maximum comfort, but you even get a leg rest and a movable center console for lounging, when the situation calls for it.

No pricing on the new Ioniq 5 just yet, but Hyundai says it will go on sale in the first half of 2021. The company also mentions that it’s going on sale “in selected regions”, so it may be awhile yet before we see them on sale nationwide.