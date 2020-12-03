Hyundai Lays Out Its Dedicated EV Platform: The “E-GMP”

(Images: Hyundai Motor Group)

The Hyundai Group’s E-GMP is part of their plan to build 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025

Hyundai Group has ambitions to seriously increase their presence in the EV market with their new E-GMP platform. This platform is their first dedicated BEV (battery electric vehicle) platform, for next-generation BEV line-up. Designed to be a multi-configurable modular platform, it can underpin a variety of different cars and crossovers. This setup will be based on rear-wheel drive, with an all-wheel drive (AWD) option. Making an all-electric platform allows for unique and spacious interior designs that will provide more useable space given the lack of a bulky engine.

Hyundai will have the E-GMP underpin a variety of dedicated new BEVs. This includes Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and Kia Motors Corporation’s first dedicated BEV, which will be revealed in the coming months. Other vehicles will follow.

According to Hyundai Group, E-GMP vehicles can provide range over 500-km (310 miles) on a full charge. It can charge up to 80% within 18 minutes through high-speed charging. The motor’s controlled by the inverter power module, which adopts silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. This motor can enhance system efficiency by around 2~3 percent, which means the vehicle can be driven for approximately 5 percent longer on the same battery energy.

Taking EVs to the next level

“Today our front-wheel driven Hyundai and Kia BEVs are already among the most efficient ones in their segments. With our rear-wheel driven based E-GMP, we are extending our technological leadership into segments where customers demand excellent driving dynamics and outstanding efficiency.” Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division for Hyundai Motor Group

Aside from commuters and crossovers, Hyundai will build high performance models on this platform as well. The powertrain can be tailor-tuned to fit each type of vehicle. High performance model based on E-GMP can accelerate from zero to 100-kph (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds, with top speed of 260-kph (161 mph). Its Integrated Power Electric system includes world’s first multi-charging (400V/800V) and bi-directional power conversion function as well.

According to Hyundai, “unlike previous BEVs, which only accept one-way charging, the E-GMP’s charging system is more flexible. The E-GMP’s newly developed Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) represents an upgrade from existing On-Board Chargers (OBC), which typically only allow electricity to flow in a single direction from an external power source. The ICCU enables a new vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which can additionally discharge energy from the vehicle battery without additional components. This enables BEV based on the E-GMP to operate other electric machinery (110 / 220V) anywhere. The system can even be used to charge another EV.”

This V2L function can supply up to 3.5kW of power. That means it can power a mid-sized air conditioner unit along with a 55-inch television for up to 24 hours.