Hyundai Lays Out Its Dedicated EV Platform: The “E-GMP”

The Hyundai Group’s E-GMP is part of their plan to build 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025
Hyundai Group has ambitions to seriously increase their presence in the EV market with their new E-GMP platform. This platform is their first dedicated BEV (battery electric vehicle) platform, for next-generation BEV line-up. Designed to be a multi-configurable modular platform, it can underpin a variety of different cars and crossovers. This setup will be based on rear-wheel drive, with an all-wheel drive (AWD) option. Making an all-electric platform allows for unique and spacious interior designs that will provide more useable space given the lack of a bulky engine.
Hyundai will have the E-GMP underpin a variety of dedicated new BEVs. This includes Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and Kia Motors Corporation’s first dedicated BEV, which will be revealed in the coming months. Other vehicles will follow.
According to Hyundai Group, E-GMP vehicles can provide range over 500-km (310 miles) on a full charge. It can charge up to 80% within 18 minutes through high-speed charging. The motor’s controlled by the inverter power module, which adopts silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors. This motor can enhance system efficiency by around 2~3 percent, which means the vehicle can be driven for approximately 5 percent longer on the same battery energy.
Taking EVs to the next level
Aside from commuters and crossovers, Hyundai will build high performance models on this platform as well. The powertrain can be tailor-tuned to fit each type of vehicle. High performance model based on E-GMP can accelerate from zero to 100-kph (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds, with top speed of 260-kph (161 mph). Its Integrated Power Electric system includes world’s first multi-charging (400V/800V) and bi-directional power conversion function as well.
According to Hyundai, “unlike previous BEVs, which only accept one-way charging, the E-GMP’s charging system is more flexible. The E-GMP’s newly developed Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) represents an upgrade from existing On-Board Chargers (OBC), which typically only allow electricity to flow in a single direction from an external power source. The ICCU enables a new vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which can additionally discharge energy from the vehicle battery without additional components. This enables BEV based on the E-GMP to operate other electric machinery (110 / 220V) anywhere. The system can even be used to charge another EV.”
This V2L function can supply up to 3.5kW of power. That means it can power a mid-sized air conditioner unit along with a 55-inch television for up to 24 hours.