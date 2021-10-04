Honda Gives Us Our First Proper Look At The New (Camouflaged) Civic Type R: News

The new Honda Civic Type R has some huge shoes to fill — and we’ll finally get it next year. (Images: Honda)

Even this camouflaged car shows off some key points of the new Civic Type R.

Honda has been slowly rolling out its eleventh-generation models to the public at-large over the past several months. First it was the sedan most folks will actually buy, then the hatchback — and the Civic Si is up next. We’re all still anxiously awaiting the halo that is the Civic Type R, though, but at least we can chew on these official camouflaged prototype shots.

We know the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be based around the brand new hatchback. That much was a given. This time around, though, we’ll see the same sort of refined styling from the old tenth-generation cars, as well as plenty of go-faster parts as befits the performance flagship. Nice, large ten-spoke alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires are all part of the package, as we hot hatch enthusiasts would expect.

Out back, you still get the triple center exhaust and massive wing, though I’d argue it’s not quite as in your face as the old car was. Honda’s release didn’t include any shots of the interior, though I’d expect the automaker to stay true to what made the old Type R special. Sport bucket seats, a 6-speed manual tranmission will be front and center, while the rest of the layout will mirror that of the new Civic Hatchback.

Still plenty more information to come

No technical specs are out yet, but the 2023 Honda Civic Type R should bring all-around general improvements, if nothing else. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot is the most likely powertrain, perhaps tuned up a bit from the outgoing model’s 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Word has it a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic may be part of the lineup, which will put the Type R’s power into more hands. Even if that addition does upset three-pedal enthusiasts. I’ll just bite my lip on that one, for now.

Honda says the new Type R will go on sale next year, which makes sense given the cadence of other Civic models rolling out to dealers. By the time it gets here, we will see the new Type R as a 2023 model. Pricing is up in the air, but don’t be surprised to see this generation pass the $40,000 mark — before the inevitable dealer markups, of course.

While we wait for the eleventh-gen Civic Type R (and Si, for that matter) to arrive, let’s remind ourselves what we liked about the old tenth-generation cars: