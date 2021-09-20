The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Is Still Downright Affordable — Despite Getting More Expensive: News

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback builds out the 11th-gen lineup — though the Si and Type R are still on their way. (Images: Honda)

Yep, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is (a bit) more expensive.

With how screwed up new car prices are at the moment, you can take heart that the new Honda Civic Hatchback is only $700 more than last year. That’s technically just down to MSRP, although you should be able to actually find them for that price, unlike some other cars at present. The new eleventh-generation Civic already launched in sedan form, and now the automaker announced formal pricing for the five-door hatch — which is the one many folks actually want. Even with the price hike, the new Civic Hatchback still starts under $24,000.

Start off with the base LX trim, coupled to naturally-aspirated, 158 horsepower 2.0-liter engine, and you’ll part with at least $23,915. That’s including Honda’s $1,015 destination charge, and winds up about $1,000 more than the equivalent sedan. Now, if you want to row your own gears and dump the CVT for a 6-speed manual, you’ll have to cough up some more cash. The Sport trim is the most affordable way to go the manual route, with its pricing coming in at $25,115.

Honda seems to want to offer folks a real choice with the automatic, though, and the CVT-backed Sport model also starts at $25,115. Once upon a time manuals were a bit cheaper than their automatic counterparts, but that’s not the case here — if you still had the value trump card in your back pocket for the #savethemanuals campaign.

The 1.5-liter turbo packs as much power as the Civic offers, for now

Until the 2022 Honda Civic Si and Type R come along (soon!), the 1.5-liter turbo offers as much power as the new Civic offers for the time being. The CVT-only EX-L trim kicks off at $27,615, and offers the best fuel economy of the bunch. If you’re looking for the best mileage, you can get up to 39 mpg on the highway and 35 mpg combined, according to EPA figures.

At the top, there’s the Sport Touring trim. Think Sport, but with some nicer trimmings thrown into the mix, like wireless charging, a larger touchscreen and a Bose premium sound system. That will cost you $30,415, regardless of whether you opt for the manual or stick with the CVT.

Overall, the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback has a wider spread on price than the Toyota Corolla Hatchback. To start, though, the Corolla is only slightly (by about $75) less expensive. Hatchbacks are thin on the ground these days, and the Mazda3 stands out as the Civic’s other chief rival. Again, the Mazda is only slightly less expensive, though if you want it with a manual you’re limited to its swankier, more expensive Premium trim for $29,590.

Unlike those two, though, at least the Civic will offer both performance and a manual transmission when the Si and Type R arrive within the next few months.