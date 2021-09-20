Long-Term Update: Here Are The UNEXPECTED Pros And Cons Of Owning The Ram TRX And The Ford Bronco!

The Ford Bronco and Ram TRX are two of this year’s hottest launches.

Even with the absolute craziness going on within the automotive industry, it’s been a headline year for new launches. That’s largely predicated by the new Ram 1500 TRX pickup and the new Ford Bronco SUV, not to mention several other cool cars making it out onto the streets this year. Thanks to your guys’ support, TFL Studios was actually able to purchase both vehicles as long-term prospects, with the intent to fully test each one for their capabilities, as well as their limitations. After quite a few months with the TRX and at least a couple months with the new Bronco, it’s time for an update. What have they been like to live with?

TL;DR version: Both have been fun experiences, in their own ways. Naturally, if you buy something like a monstrous, 702 horsepower pickup, you’re going to have some fun with all that power and presence. The Bronco, for its part, has proven itself a capable off-roader against the likes of the Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Defender and Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. It may not be as much of a powerhouse — though 330 horsepower and over 400 lb-ft of torque is nothing to scoff at — but it brings some more personality and competition to the off-road segment. That, coupled with the mainstays mentioned above and the boisterous TRX’s own capabilities, means they’ve honestly both been a blast so far.

We recently pitched the Ford Bronco against the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro.

At least for our team, problems have been few and far between with both vehicles. Despite being a massive, heavy, high-strung super truck, the Ram TRX hasn’t given the team any issues so far. While the Bronco faces issues with its hard top that Ford’s working to rectify, the most involved matter we’ve had to handle is preparing it to tow up the Ike Gauntlet. Still, we have a little bit of time left with both yet. You’ll certainly get another update if either the TRX or Bronco decide to play up before we sell them on to new homes.

Particularly with the Bronco, we are always happy to thank the Ronald McDonald House for making it possible to get this First Edition model in the first place, and encourage folks to support their mission to help the well-being of children and families, if and how you can.

Check out more detailed impressions in our video below: