Ask Nathan: 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Pickup Coming To The U.S., Camry vs Accord, And Are You Poor?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will we get the Volkswagen Amarok pickup in 2023?

Toyota vs Accord?

You must be poor?

The first question comes from a Volkswagen fan whop is curious about the Ford/Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck coming stateside. This was his second question after asking about the Volkswagen ID. LIFE concept last week.

Q (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter): ..also do you think the Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck is coming here?

And will it be a real truck or what you call a crossover pickup like the Maverick and Santa Cruz?

My roommate says there may be two pickups coming. Is that true?

— B. Swartz

A: The Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck could (keyword) make it here!

All signs point to the next generation Volkswagen Amarok possibly coming to the U.S. market. Based on the upcoming next generation Ford Ranger’s T6 platform, it looks like the Volkswagen Amarok will share a majority of the Ranger’s underpinnings. There are Volkswagen Amarok test mules running around the Ford proving grounds at this very moment.

In 2018, it was discovered that a trademark was filed by Volkswagen for the Amarok name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

If you look at the heavily-cladded next-generation Ford Ranger testing, it looks a lot like the images we’ve seen of the Amarok. It’s expected to have similar stats to the Ranger, and there are rumors of a (Ford-supplied) seven-speed manual transmission, along with Ford’s 10-speed automatic. Insiders believe that Volkswagen will offer a four-door (SuperCrew Cab in Ford-speak), and only a few options.

As for a second pickup?

Volkswagen debuted a very different concept at the 2019 New York Auto Show. It’s called the Volkswagen Tarok concept pickup, and it’s not a Ford-based vehicle. Unlike the Amarok, the smaller Tarok has yet to be confirmed for production for our market. The Volkswagen Tarok is a small, unibody pickup that has a folding midgate (think Chevrolet Avalanche). It’s front-wheel drive-biased and it comes with a small 147-hp turbocharged 1.4-liter engine. It has VW’s 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

It’s possible that, if Hyundai and Ford show success with their unibody pickups, Volkswagen may look at our market for production. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see how they work with Ford. Experts think that the Ford Maverick will have massive sales in its first few years.

Before the Tarok debut, there was the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak concept. Both of these crossover-based pickups were built to get a feel for what the public may want.

Speaking of Volkswagen…

The next rather vague question comes from a viewer who is looking at a Honda Accord and a Toyota Camry.

Q Accord vs Camry?

Hi Nathan, I need to know which used car to get.

There’s an auction that sells off cars used by the state. They have a ton to chose from but what caught my eye was a 2017 Toyota Camry and a 2015 Honda Accord.

Which one would you get?

Bill.P

A: Hi Bill

As I stated in the email I sent back to you, I need a lot more information. When I get emails, or messages regarding my/TFL Studios’ opinion, information needs to be supplied. Find those things you want and/or need in a new car. Think about driving comfort, verses a sporty ride. Most importantly, send the specifications about the vehicle(s) you’re looking at.

Here are a few tips:

There are a bunch of Honda Accords back in 2015. There were quite a few combinations, including a 6-speed manual option on the coupe V6. That thing was a rocket. They had a hybrid as well. Almost all of the variables point to the Honda having outstanding performance, and good efficiency.

The 2017 Toyota Camry also has a few powertrain options. There is a V6 and I4 available, but no coupe and no manual transmission. They had The Camry comes with a strong six-speed automatic transmission. In fact, the term “strong” fits the ’17 Camry well. While it’s not the class leader on paper, it is tough, reliable and safe.

Based on what little you sent me, all I can say is: pick a Camry for longevity and comfort – and pick a Accord for good times and tech.

— N

The last question comes from a “fan” who thinks I live in a cardboard box.

Q: (Via: Facebook) You bought a crap SUV again? Are you poor?

You went from a used Pathfinder to a used Montero! The other guys are running around in new and expensive vehicles. I noticed your ratty trailer too. Do you live in a cardboard box!? I bet Youcar or Edmunds or Kelly Blue Book would pay more!

A.D.

A: Nothing wrong with saving a buck.

I’m doing fine, but thanks for your genuine concern.

— N

