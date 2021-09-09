Video: Bronco vs 4Runner – A Ridiculous Race Gets Interrupted With A Bizarre Ringer!

We love to drag race just about everything we get our hands on, including the Bronco vs 4Runner.

Things go sideways when we add a strange character to the mix — and then some. So you’ll definitely want to check out the video below for that.

Why did we even bother racing the Bronco vs 4Runner? Because it’s fun. Not only that, but many consumers spend a majority of their time driving on pavement, so it almost makes sense. If you’re at a freeway on-ramp, or at a traffic light and have to merge, this information could be useful!

Ah, who are we kidding?

We just like any excuse to head to the track and race whatever we get our hands on. In this case, these two off-roaders actually compete! Still, the outcome was pretty obvious from the start. We test at over a mile above sea level, and the gap in power numbers is just too great. That’s why we brought in a ringer.

We’ll get to that in a moment. First, we have to see what each player is bringing to the fight.

Lets look at them on paper:

Ford Bronco First Edition

Our very own 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition comes with a 330 horsepower, twin-turbocharged V6 that makes 410 lb-ft of torque. It’s hooked up to a 10-speed automatic transmission and it weighs over 5,300 pounds. Thanks to its Sasquatch Package, it also has chunky 35-inch tires and the aerodynamic qualities of a breadbox, so there’s a lot of drag.

My point is: despite its horsepower advantage, it’s kind of an uphill battle for the Bronco. It’s a big, heavy off-road beast, and that beefiness may hinder the SUV in an all-out drag race.

Image: Toyota

Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Yeah, it’s still the same 4Runner. That said, it’s stout and capable as all get out. This one has the 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V6 that makes 270 hp and 278 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an archaic 5-speed automatic, the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro weighs 4,750 pounds.

While it is old and boxy, it’s a lot lighter on its toes than the Bronco. It’s also turning just 32-inch tires, so the smaller profile may help the 4Runner’s chances.

Image: TFLtruck

The Drag Race Ringer: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

This Hyundai Santa Cruz was the ringer. Again, we just figured, “why not?”, and brought it to the track. The Santa Cruz packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque — not too shabby at all. It’s mated to a dual-clutch 8-speed transmission, and its a flyweight by comparison. It weighs just over 4,000 pounds.

But wait, there’s more!

Just for fun, the video has two additional drag races! Kase and Alex, our two multitalented videographer/hosts – race electric macho machines on the track! Thanks to both of them, we have TFLbike.com, and our ne3w TFLbike channel on YouTube. Roman decided to let them cut lose on the track.

This video is packed with entertaining content – AND there’s a highly informative (tasteful) advertisement from one our sponsors too!