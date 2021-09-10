FINALLY, ‘Gran Turismo 7’ Has A Release Date — And It’s Launching Across Two Playstation Platforms

It’s been almost a decade since Gran Turismo 6 launched…and it’s felt even longer than that. (Images: Polyphony Digital)

At last for all the gamers out there, Gran Turismo 7 has a release date.

Growing up, I cut my teeth in racing games on the Gran Turismo series. Especially Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec, which I still think is one of the best entries in the series (not to mention it’s one of the best-selling games of all time). Now, after nearly ten years since Gran Turismo launched — yes, I’m skipping over the largely online-focused Gran Turismo Sport — the eighth installment in the series has a release date.

The trailer below shows off plenty of features that are coming into the game, set to launch on March 4, 2022.

From Porsche’s 917 Concept to the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR to the Toyota GR 86 and even the humble little Mazda Miata NA, as well as the specially-designed Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV — we’ll have plenty of great cars to choose from. Tracks are also in no short supply, including many featured in GT Sport among others, like Catalunya, Suzuka, Laguna Seca, Spa and the Nürburgring. Their layouts have been updated, says GT7 developer Polyphony Digital, and they are “much richer” in detail thanks to more powerful hardware in the Playstation 5.

That said, don’t worry if you either don’t want or haven’t been able to get your hands on a PS5 just yet. Gran Turismo 7 will release for the Playstation 4 as well. That’s a nice inclusion, as Polyphony likely didn’t want to leave GT Sport as the only PS4 entry for the series.

Beyond the visual updates, cars and tracks, Gran Turismo 7 brings back variable time and weather simulation, as well as the campaign mode that’s been a hallmark of several earlier games.

Check out the in-game footage (recorded on a PS5) below: