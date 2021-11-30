Review: Driving The 2022 Honda Civic Si Is Embarrassing…For Drivers In Other Sports Sedans!

Still some reservations and wishes, but it's still a great choice

The 2022 Honda Civic Si gave me a long lost feeling deep inside.

I had that blissful feeling of being truly connected to a car. It’s uncanny. The car isn’t perfect, but the 2022 Honda Civic Si gave me moments of sheer driving joy. This is one of the most connected vehicles I’ve driven in years. In its natural elements, the Honda has loads of grip, tenacious breaks and excellent acceleration. The overall athleticism of this car is astounding.

Power comes from a revised, turbocharged 1.5-liter I4 that makes. 200 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. While it makes five-less horsepower than the previous model, it revs quicker, gets max torque (192 lb-ft) earlier and holds on to it power threw its 6,500 rpm redline. It loves to rev.

Driving: The 2022 Honda Civic Si is not just a carryover

Honda made sure that the capabilities of the previous SI we’re improved upon. That goes for every noticeable aspect of its performance. Driving the previous version back to back with the new one provided a poignant example of how much improvement he’s gone into the new vehicle.

The ride is tight, yet composed. Even bouncing through potholes and rocks on canyon roads did not upset the chassis. Honda ditched the previous model’s two-mode shock absorbers. It’s now has fixed-rate dampers – which are a great compromise.

It’s as tight as a drum, yet forgiving. It has an increased front spring rate (eight percent) and the rear by 54-percent. Add to that stiffer anti-roll bars which now have a 27 mm hollow bar up front and an 18 mm solid bar in the rear.

The harder you push, the more the Si eggs you on. It clings to asphalt like dried roadkill, and powering out of corners is driving bliss. The limited-slip diff minimizes wheel-spin out of corners, better than many other LSD front ends from other performance equivalents.

Thanks to its revised suspension, and quick revving powertrain, it never disappointed. That lighter flywheel allows it to spool up quicker, allowing for a quick dash to the power-band. It’s a noticeable improvement.

Sure, it lost a few ponies compared with the previous model. You’ll be hard-pressed to notice it.

As before, you get a manual transmission in the Si.

Rev-matching bliss

The 2022 Honda Civic Si has the Type R’s automatic rev-matching feature, and I love it. You can turn it off if you want to, but I used it all the time. This system blips the throttle for you, matching the right revs needed to effectively down-shift. It works a treat, and is far better suited at doing it over my unskilled paws.

Still, I opted to wear my driving shoes, not knowing the spacing and sensitivity of the pedals. I laugh at others in my field who wear racing shoes to every car event. I once saw a guy in racing shoes at a Nissan Versa event – no joke. Anyway, I need not have worried about spacing, because it’s acceptable for large feet.

There are three drive modes: Normal, Sport and Individual. The first two are fairly standard, with Sport mode beefing up response and steering sharpness. The Individual mode allows you to select engine response and steering effort.

We did get to drive a previous Civic Si back-to-back with the new one. What a difference!

There are some issues

The 2022 Honda Civic Si isn’t that exciting to look at; at least in my book. It’s not ugly, but it doesn’t differentiate itself that much from a regular 2022 Civic. Knowing how special it is under the sheet metal, makes me want a little more pizzazz on the skin.

Some folks are going to be ticked-off that they can’t get the Si as a hatchback, or a coupe.

The interior is modern, but once again, not that much different from the regular Civic. The most notable differences are the seats and manual transmission. By the way, the six speed manual transmission has shorter throws and a improved feel. It is noticeable, especially when you drive an old one back to back.

Location package with matched HDRI

Some of the sound is augmented, but it’s pretty convincing and, thus, exciting. Unfortunately, I overheard other journalists who poo-pooed the beefed-up engine note.

One final gripe: I liked using the infotainment system, but the nine inch screen kind of looks tacked on, and not as well integrated as some competitors.

Pricing and fuel economy

Pricing starts at $27,300. If you want summer tires, as opposed to the all-season rubber that comes standard, it’s an extra $200. Destination is $1,015. So, you can get the who enchilada, with summer rubber, for $28,515.

The EPA has rated the 2022 Honda Civic Si at 27 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined.

The pricing, economy, performance and character of the 2022 Honda Civic Si make it one of my favorite cars to debut this year. Yes, even compared with sportier, much more expensive rides. It’s just THAT good!

Check out my first drive video below: