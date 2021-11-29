In Case You Missed It: These Are TFL Studios’ Latest Videos!

We understand if you missed the latest from TFL Studios last week. The Thanksgiving holiday is one where your routine fix of TFL can fall by the wayside. We’re here to help, with our curated collection of the best videos from last week. In case you missed it, Tommy took to the streets of San Diego in the latest-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen car, André breaks down the $$$ disaster that is our 2000 Honda Insight hybrid, and Roman introduces the 2022 Jaguar F-Type roadster. Finally, in a battle of V8-powered luxo-SUVs, we pit the GMC Yukon AT4 against the Infiniti QX80.

So, if you need to catch up on everything, here’s your one-stop solution: Start watching below.

Hydrogen Car Gridlock! Filling Up a 2022 Toyota Mirai

Tommy reveals a crux issue with hydrogen vehicles: a lack of filling stations. Behind the wheel of the latest Toyota Mirai hydrogen vehicle, which is a technological tour de force, he gets stuck behind a 30 minute wait to refuel it at a public hydrogen station in San Diego. In fact, it reminds him of using a public EV charging station. A lot of waiting.

Idiot or Intelligent? We Spent More to Repair Our 2000 Honda Insight Than It’s Worth

Find out why we even bothered to spend thousands fixing our Honda Insight hybrid with a new battery and other issues when the car isn’t even worth that much. It has almost 250,000 miles on it to begin with. And then we sold it, and you can meet the guy who actually bought it from us, here.

The 2022 Jaguar F-Type: Still the Jag of Your Dreams?

Roman got his hands on the 2022 Jaguar F-Type and, yep, it’s still knock down gorgeous and channels all the feels you’d expect from the company that brought the E-Type to the world generations ago. Better yet, the new Jag only comes with one engine option, a V8. And you know what? We’re just fine with that.

Battle of the V8 SUVs: 2022 Infiniti QX80 vs. GMC Yukon AT4

Nathan spells out the latest of in old-school V8-powered, full-size SUVs. The Infiniti QX80 is a luxury-laden cruiser hiding its connection to the Nissan Patrol, one of the most capable off-road SUVs on earth. The GMC Yukon AT4 adds off-roading goodies to the original big American SUV (if you’re counting its connection to the Chevy Suburban.) Both are very similar, yet very different.

