Porsche Is Getting More Colorful With More Than 160 ‘Paint to Sample’ Choices: News

Porsche’s “Paint to Sample” offerings offer added customization beyond the automaker’s normal color palette, but could set you back over $25,000. (Images: Porsche)

Porsche is well-known for its comprehensive options list.

The sheer number of extras which you can fit to every model borders on berserk, and even the matter of customizing the color just gained a new level of complexity. Welcome to Porsche’s expanded Paint to Sample program, which adds over 160 colors across the lineup, though the number of added model-specific colors depends on which Porsche you’re ordering.

Porsche notes that expanding the Paint to Sample options is possible thanks to a new color mixing bank at its Zuffenhausen, Germany plant, where it builds the 718, 911 and Taycan models. Customers can specify which color they’d like through their dealer — you can play around with the different shades here — though Porsche says you’ll also be able to select Paint to Sample through the online configurator in the future.

718 and 911 models get 105 Paint to Sample choices each, while the Taycan gets 65. Panamera and Macan get 59 extra color options, while the Cayenne SUV gets 52. Depending on the model, you could pay anywhere from $11,430 for most 911 and 718 models to $12,830 for GT and Turbo models (again with the 718 and 911 as examples).

If none of those colors strike your fancy, you can technically get pretty much any color you want through what Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur calls “Paint to Sample Plus.” That option is available on every Porsche model except the Cayenne, and adds $22,860 to the price tag for most models, or $25,660 on 911 Turbo and GT and 718 GT models. As part of the process, the automaker puts the color through feasibility testing for up to 11 months, and will cover the cost of the study if the paint color is not feasible.