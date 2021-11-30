The 740 HP BMW XM Concept Is Straight Up Insane — And Here’s A *Production* Version Before You’re Supposed To See It!

Meet the first standalone M model since the M1 — the XM Concept. (Image: BMW)

This BMW XM Concept has gone berserk — and it’s still packing V8 power.

BMW’s M division is celebrating half a century since its genesis in 1972, and this is one hell of a throwback. Take in the appropriately concept-level styling while I share the headline figures. 740 horsepower, 738 lb-ft of torque — twin-turbocharged and electrified 4.4-liter V8 powertrain. In short, it’s the most powerful M car ever, as it’s way out in front of the 627 horsepower M5 CS.

And in case you’re wondering — the production version (while it probably won’t look this crazy) definitely is coming. Want proof? Here’s a couple shots our friend Joey sent in from North Carolina, on the way to BMW’s Spartanburg, South Carolina headquarters:

While the photo above looks dialed way back from the concept, quite a few key elements are clearer now that the concept has arrived. Quad, stacked exhaust pipes are a dead lock — and currently not a styling cue with any of BMW’s other SUVs — as well as the sloped roofline and long wheelbase. On that last point, some folks have been expecting an X8 (on the same platform and with the same wheelbase as the X7), though it appears this XM will be the distinctive flagship in the brand’s lineup.

The BMW XM Concept, as it sits, shows the way forward for the “step-by-step” electrification of the brand, as this car will take on a plug-in hybrid powertrain. As much as its sports cars have defined its identity, though, performance SUVs are where automakers are making a play these days, and BMW clearly doesn’t want to miss out on that action. Think about the 641 horsepower Lamborghini Urus and the 710 horsepower Dodge Durango Hellcat as fire-breathing cases in point, not to mention the powerhouse SUVs on the electric side of the isle. Here, the BMW XM may combine the best from internal combustion and electrification before ditching the V8 entirely.

Like most of BMW’s other SUVs, the XM will be manufactured in the USA.

Again, for those still transfixed on the first image — it appears from the spy photos (at least by the rear styling) that BMW will tone down the berserk styling from concept to production. But the powertrain? I’ll editorialize a bit here and say that I’m all for it. More options for those who can afford these mega-SUVs is always fun, and I can’t help but think 750 horsepower will be a blast, even in something this large.

What’s more, BMW is aiming for their typical level of luxury, and up to 30 miles of purely electric driving range. So, you know, there’s some practicality sprinkled in there too, like with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S-E Hybrid.

