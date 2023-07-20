2024 Hyundai Kona Models Get Bold New Styling — And Higher Price Tags to Go with It

(Images: Hyundai)

Want a 2024 Hyundai Kona? You’ll need quite a bit more cash than you did for the old one.

The new Kona crossover made quite the impression when it debuted at this year’s New York Auto Show. Now, if you’re in the market for this new model, Hyundai finally revealed how much it will cost. Unsurprisingly, this second-generation Kona gets a price hike over the previous version, though it is still more significant than you might expect. The base 2024 Hyundai Kona SE starts off at $25,435 (including destination), which is $1,960 more than its 2023 equivalent.

The 2.0-liter-equipped, front-wheel drive Kona SE does still bring a decent set of standard equipment, mind you. Even at that price, you still get remote start, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, satellite radio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, four USB-C ports, keyless entry and push-button start. Forward collision warning is also standard, as is lane keep assist, blind-spot warning and safe exit assist, which will prevent rear passengers from opening the doors if the Kona detects an oncoming vehicle.

For $26,785, the SEL adds in larger wheels, heated mirrors, roof rails, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear vents and a power adjustable driver’s seat. You can take the content a step further with the $2,200 convenience package that adds in a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats and wireless charging.

2.0-liter models manage 147 horsepower and come paired to a continuously variable transmission.

The 1.6-liter turbo models are still here, but no full-on Kona N…at least not yet

Like before, you can still step up to the N Line or the Limited, which swap out the powertrain for a 1.6-liter, 190-horsepower engine. In place of the old (and occasionally problematic) 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, though, you get an 8-speed automatic with a torque converter instead.

For 2024, the Kona N Line starts at $31,985, which is a hearty $2,800 increase over last year’s model. You get more of the sporty looking bits with this model, although Hyundai has not announced a brand-new, full-fat Kona N with this body style just yet. So, for now, the N Line is the closest you’ll get as far as styling’s concerned. The top-end Limited, for it’s part, starts off at $32,985, or $2,700 more than last year.

Front-wheel drive is the default option across the range, while all-wheel drive will cost you another $1,500 on top of the already higher price tags. You do get a more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension setup in the AWD Konas, though, compared to the torsion beam with the FWD versions.

We’ll have more information on how the 2024 Hyundai Kona stacks up when we actually get to drive it. The gas-powered models are set to hit the roads in the coming months, so stay tuned for our review coming up soon.