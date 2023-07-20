2025 Mini Cooper Gets a Funky, Minimalist Interior Setup

It will launch on the electric version first, though Mini will still launch gas versions of the new hatch

(Images: Mini)

The 2025 Mini Cooper Electric gets a simpler layout, but it’s still unmistakably a Mini.

We haven’t driven it yet and the manufacturer only revealed exterior shots so far, but now we actually get a look inside Mini’s next fully electric hatchback. The entire brand is getting a mid-decade revamp, and that all starts right here — bringing a bit of the original 1959 Mini’s design cues (like carrying the circular info display and central control stack forward) into the modern car.

On top of that, though, you also get thoroughly modern features like a textile dashboard festooned with LED ambient lighting. The next Mini still incorporates a panel of toggle switches too. Everything is a bit more streamlined overall, so you don’t get quite as many buttons as you did with the outgoing F56 generation. Like the Mini Cooper hatch, we should see a similar ethos when the company gets around to debuting the updated Countryman crossover.

The electric 2025 Mini Cooper is roughly the same size as the car it replaces, and that more or less translates to the interior. However, it looks like this next-gen version steps up the materials a bit, while also hitting you with all the technology you’d need. Built-in navigation, a head-up display, driver assistance systems, everything appears to be there.

We do already know that the Mini Cooper will launch in two variants, at least in some markets. There will be the base “E” version, packing a 181-horsepower electric motor and a 40-kWh battery pack. The “SE” will pack a more rambunctious 215 horsepower, while also carting along a larger 52-kWh battery pack. That should mean greatly improved range over the old car, to complement the updated styling and revamped interior.

Mini should fully reveal the new Cooper in both gasoline and electric forms pretty soon. From the debut, we expect to see the brand-new model take to the streets sometime next year — probably around summer or fall.