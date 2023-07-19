Seriously, Time to Buy the Dodge Challenger or Charger Is Running Out If You Want a New One

You have a bit less than two weeks to put your name and money down, at this point

If you’ve been on the fence about ordering the last 2023 Dodge Challenger or Charger, this is your last chance.

2023 is a watershed year for the Dodge brand. It’s losing two of its most iconic models (at least as we currently know them) at the end of this year, before the brand moves toward an electrified future. CEO Tim Kuniskis and his team pulled out the stops to hype the occasion, launching seven special ‘Last Call’ editions while also launching a dedicated website to lock down an allocation for the exact car you want. We’re coming up on the final months of production for the Challenger and Charger, however — and the order books officially close at the end of July.

If you have your calendar handy, that means you have just under two weeks to get to your dealer and lock in an order, at time of writing.

“For enthusiasts looking to order a Dodge Challenger or Charger, especially a high-horsepower model, such as the Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat or a special-edition model, it’s truly the last call for the ‘Last Call,'” Kuniskis said in the brand’s official statement this week. “…we’re marking the end of an unforgettable era for Dodge, and time is running out for those who want to own a piece of it.”

Production officially ends for the Challenger and Charger on December 31, 2023.

Both cars have been with us for well over a decade, with the Challenger launching in its current generation back in 2008, and the current Charger hitting the streets all the way back in 2005. Both cars obviously saw several updates over the years, including the Charger’s 2011 redesign and 2015 facelift as well as the SRT Hellcat models. The production run culminated in the ‘Last Call’ models this year, with the most extreme being the 1,025-horsepower SRT Demon 170, the most powerful muscle car to date.