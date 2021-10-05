I Want A Midsize SUV That Can Tow 5,000 Pounds Or More! What Are My Options? (2022 Update)

By
Zach Butler
2022 Nissan Pathfinder — Tow Capacity Midsize SUVs
The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder has been higher up in the midsize SUV pack for its 6,000-pound towing capacity — and this new version should be better at it thanks to a new transmission. (Image: Nissan)

I want a family hauler than can tow my stuff! What are my choices?

A ton of you guys out there in the TFL community are keen on the question, as it’s been one of the most popular topics here on TFLcar.com. While we extensively cover trucks’ towing capability across size classes on TFLtruck.com and through the Ike Gauntlet — the World’s Toughest Towing Test™️ — and are expanding that reach out through our “Tike Ike” series.

To that end, let’s take another look at SUVs that are rated to tow at least 5,000 pounds. Good news: As automakers lean harder toward SUVs and improve current models, there’s more and more choice each year. Now, if you’re just looking to tow a small trailer (i.e. lightweight teardrop, 5×8 utility trailer), even some compact crossovers like the Toyota RAV4 can do the job these days. As ever, just be mindful of your vehicle’s rated capacity and that your hitch and wiring setup are compatible with whichever trailer you are towing. If you need the capacity to tow your boat, side-by-side or a heavier-duty working trailer, though, that’s where these midsize SUVs come in.

Depending on your towing needs, it never hurts to leave a little wiggle room between your rated capacity and what you’re actually towing. If you’re towing often with a braked trailer, we’d also advise using an OEM or aftermarket brake controller when hauling over 3,000 pounds.

Check out the updated list below!

Tesla Model X towing — Midsize SUV tow ratings

Electric SUVs are coming into play

There’s another angle to cover beyond your conventional SUVs out there. More electric models are coming onto the market, so you’ll also have some options if you want to couple zero-emissions driving with some decent towing capability. At the moment that list is fairly limited above 2,000-3,000 pounds, but that won’t be the case for much longer.

For the time being, towing is also a stat that EV automakers mention in passing, as the focus leans heavily toward range and performance. Bear in mind, just like gasoline vehicles, you’ll also have to consider the impact pulling any weight will have on range, as we experienced with our Tesla Model X. Nevertheless, the Model X is rated to tow 5,000 pounds when properly equipped with a hitch, and the impending Rivian R1S SUV can potentially haul 7,700 pounds.

Most smaller EVs — Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5/Kia EV6, etc. — hit the upper bound of their towing capacities at about 3,500 pounds (2,700, in the Volkswagen’s case). Apart from the Tesla and Rivian, Audi’s e-tron SUV is the next most capable, with a 4,000 pound rating. Nevertheless, more and larger electric SUVs are set to arrive on the scene within the next two years, so we’ll cover those changes in lists like these.

2022 Midsize Crossover/SUV tow rating chart

At present, here are your options if you’re looking for a midsize SUV to tow around 5,000 pounds (or slightly more). Starting prices listed here are the least expensive way to get to that towing capacity, and include OEM towing hitches/wiring harness packages on models where it doesn’t come standard:

Make/ModelEngineMax. Towing Cap.Starting Price*
Acura MDX3.5L V65,000 lbs. (SH-AWD)$51,272 (SH-AWD)
Audi Q7 (55 TFSI)3.0L Turbo V67,700 lbs.$63,945 (Premium 55 TFSI)
Audi SQ74.0L Twin-Turbo V87,700 lbs.$89,840 (Premium Plus)
Audi Q83.0L Turbo V67,700 lbs.$72,145 (Premium)
Audi SQ84.0L Twin-Turbo V87,700 lbs. $94,395 (Premium Plus)
Audi RS Q84.0L Twin-Turbo V87,700 lbs.$121,745
BMW X53.0L Turbo I67,200 lbs. $59,950 (sDrive40i)
BMW X63.0L Turbo I67,200 lbs.$67,900 (xDrive40i)
Buick Enclave3.6L V65,000 lbs.$46,640 (Essence AWD)
Chevrolet Traverse3.6L V65,000 lbs.$36,895 (LS AWD)
Dodge Durango3.6L V6/5.7L V8/6.4L V8/
6.2L S/C V8		6,200+ lbs.
(Tow N Go/392/Hellcat: 8,700)		$35,752 (SXT, ’21)
Ford Explorer2.3L I-4/3.3L V6 Hybrid/
3.0L Turbo V6		5,300 lbs.
(Hybrid: 5,000/ST: 5,600)		$34,715 (Base, ’21)
Honda Passport3.5L V65,000 lbs.$36,399 (Sport AWD)
Honda Pilot3.5.L V65,000 lbs.$42,669 (EX-L AWD)
Hyundai Palisade3.8L V65,000 lbs.$36,510 (SE AWD)
Infiniti QX603.5L V65,000 lbs.
(Sensory AWD/Autograph: 6,000)		$47,875 (Pure AWD)
Jeep Grand Cherokee3.6L V6/5.7L V8/
2.0L Turbo Hybrid		6,200 lbs.
(5.7L: 7,200/4xe: 6,000)		TBA (2022 MY pricing
not yet released)
Jeep Grand Cherokee L3.6L V6/5.7L V86,200 lbs.
(5.7L: 7,200)		$41,425 (Laredo 4×2)
Kia Telluride3.8L V65,000 lbs.$34,490 (LX)
Land Rover Defender2.0L I-4/3.0L I-67,716 lbs.$52,525 (Base 110)
Land Rover Discovery2.0L I-46,613 lbs.$55,925 (S P300)
LR Range Rover3.0L I67,716 lbs.$94,050 (Range Rover P360)
LR Range Rover Sport3.0L I67,716 lbs.$71,550 (SE P360)
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class2.0L Turbo I47,700 lbs.$58,875 (GLE 350 4MATIC)
Nissan Pathfinder3.5L V66,000 lbs.$37,160 (S 4WD)
Porsche Cayenne3.0L Turbo V67,700 lbs.$71,010 (Cayenne)
Rivian R1SElectric7,700 lbs.$70,000 (Explore Package)
Subaru Ascent2.4L Turbo H45,000 lbs.$33,970 (Base)
Tesla Model XElectric5,000 lbs.$99,990 (Long Range)
Toyota 4Runner4.0L V65,000 lbs.$38,020 (SR5 2WD)
Toyota Highlander3.5L V65,000 lbs.$38,599 (L V6 AWD)
Volkswagen Atlas3.6L V65,000 lbs.$42,490 (SE V6 w/ Tech, 4Motion)
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport3.6L V65,000 lbs.$42,185 (SE V6 w/ Tech, 4Motion)
Volvo XC902.0L Turbo I45,000 lbs.$54,965 (T5 Momentum AWD)

Since we’re flipping over into the 2022 model year, this list may be updated periodically with new and updated models.

