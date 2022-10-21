Looking for a New SUV That Can Tow 5,000 Pounds or More? Here Are ALL Your Options for 2023

By
Zach Butler
-

Here’s your go-to guide if you’re looking for an SUV to haul not just your family, but your trailers and gear as well!

While SUVs are getting more crazily expensive year after year, automakers are cranking out more options than ever should you need to haul both your family and hook up a trailer as well. If you don’t want to get a midsize or full-size truck for the job, you have a huge array of midsize or full-size SUV models to choose from.

Each of the rigs on this list can tow 5,000 pounds or more. Against a truck, most of these options also offer a more comfortable and more practical experience (at least, if you’re looking to carry five or more people).

If you’re following along from last year’s list, you’ll see many of the same contenders here, but I’m expanding the scope to cover larger, more capable full-size SUVs as well as the midsize segment. To get at least a 5,000-pound capacity in an SUV, though, you’ll have to step up into a midsize model. Some compact SUVs get close to the mark, but don’t quite hit that threshold. The Chevrolet Blazer and Jeep Cherokee are a couple examples, as each will tow 4,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Pricing is the main change, of course, with most models seeing a hike around $3,000 (a very rough average) from the 2022 list. Speaking of which, MSRPs are subject to shift — and these numbers are current as of October 2022. If I missed an item or you see something an error, give us a heads up at info@tflcar.com.

2023 SUV towing capacity list - Nissan Pathfinder

Midsize SUV models with 5,000-pound (or higher) towing capacity:

Make/ModelEngineMax. Towing*Base Price**
Acura MDX (incl. Type S)3.5L V6
(Type S: 3.0L Turbo V6)		5,000 lbs. (SH-AWD)$53,810 (SH-AWD)
Audi Q7 (55 TFSI)3.0L Turbo V67,700 lbs.$65,745 (Premium 55 TFSI)
Audi SQ74.0L Twin-Turbo V87,700 lbs.$91,740 (Premium Plus)
Audi Q83.0L Turbo V67,700 lbs.$73,745 (Premium)
Audi SQ84.0L Twin-Turbo V87,700 lbs. $96,445 (Premium Plus)
Audi RS Q84.0L Twin-Turbo V87,700 lbs.$124,745
BMW X53.0L Turbo I67,200 lbs. $62,025 (sDrive40i)
BMW X63.0L Turbo I67,200 lbs.$70,525 (xDrive40i)
Buick Enclave3.6L V65,000 lbs.$48,195 (Essence AWD)
Chevrolet Traverse3.6L V65,000 lbs.$37,915 (LS AWD)
Dodge Durango3.6L V6/5.7L V8/6.4L V8/
6.2L S/C V8		6,200+ lbs.
(Tow N Go/392/Hellcat: 8,700)		$41,285 (SXT)
Ford Explorer2.3L I-4/3.3L V6 Hybrid/
3.0L Turbo V6		5,300 lbs.
(Hybrid: 5,000/ST: 5,600)		$38,255 (Base, ’21)
Honda Passport3.5L V65,000 lbs.$42,395 (EX-L AWD)
Honda Pilot3.5.L V65,000 lbs.$41,759 (Sport AWD)
Hyundai Palisade3.8L V65,000 lbs.$38,445 (SE AWD)
Infiniti QX603.5L V65,000 lbs.
(Sensory AWD/Autograph: 6,000)		$53,070 (Pure AWD)
Jeep Grand Cherokee3.6L V6/5.7L V8/
2.0L Turbo Hybrid		6,200 lbs.
(5.7L: 7,200/4xe: 6,000)		$42,690 (Laredo 4×2)
Jeep Grand Cherokee L3.6L V6/5.7L V86,200 lbs.
(5.7L: 7,200)		$44,690 (Laredo 4×2)
Kia Telluride3.8L V65,000 lbs.$34,725 (LX, 2022)
Land Rover Defender2.0L I-4/3.0L I68,201 lbs. (Defender 110/130)
(Defender 90: 7,716 lbs.)		$55,675 (110 S)
$57,275 (90 S)
$70,175 (130 S)
Land Rover Discovery2.0L I-4/3.0L I66,613 lbs. (S P300)
(3.0L R-Dynamic S: 8,200 lbs.)		$60,575 (S P300)
$69,575 (R-Dynamic S)
LR Range Rover3.0L I67,716 lbs.$105,975 (SE P400)
LR Range Rover Sport3.0L I67,716 lbs.$85,225 (SE P360)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
(incl. Coupe)		2.0L Turbo I47,700 lbs.$60,275 (GLE 350 4MATIC)
Nissan Pathfinder3.5L V66,000 lbs.$38,510 (S 4WD)
Porsche Cayenne
(incl. Coupe)		3.0L Turbo V67,700 lbs.$74,310 (Cayenne)
Subaru Ascent2.4L Turbo H45,000 lbs.$35,120 (Base)
Tesla Model XElectric5,000 lbs.$120,990 (Long Range)
Toyota 4Runner4.0L V65,000 lbs.$39,640 (SR5 2WD)
Toyota Highlander2.4L Turbo I45,000 lbs.$37,755 (L FWD)
Volkswagen Atlas3.6L V65,000 lbs.$41,965
(SE V6 w/ Tech, 4Motion)
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport3.6L V65,000 lbs.$43,025
(SE V6 w/ Tech, 4Motion)
Volvo XC902.0L Turbo I4 (B5)
5,000 lbs.$58,675 (B5 Core AWD)
*When properly equipped.
**Pricing includes the necessary trailering packages/equipment to tow at least 5,000 pounds, if it doesn’t come as standard on the vehicle.
2023 SUV towing capacity list - Ford Expedition Timberline

Full-size SUV models with well over a 5,000-pound towing capacity:

Make/ModelEngineMax. Towing*Base Price**
BMW X73.0L Turbo I67,500 lbs.$79,350 (xDrive40i)
Cadillac Escalade
(short wheelbase)		6.2L Gas V8/3.0L I6 Turbodiesel8,200 lbs. (6.2L 2WD Max Tow)
(3.0L: 8,100 lbs.)		$95,315 (Premium Luxury w/ Heavy-Duty Trailering & Performance Packages)
Cadillac Escalade ESV6.2L Gas V8/3.0L I6 Turbodiesel8,000 lbs. (6.2L 2WD Max Tow)
(3.0L: 7,900 lbs.)		$98,315 (Premium Luxury w/ Heavy-Duty Trailering & Performance Packages)
Cadillac Escalade-V (ESV)6.2L S/C V87,000 lbs.$154,315 (V w/ Heavy-Duty Trailering Package)
Chevrolet Tahoe5.3L V8/6.2L V8/
3.0L I6 Turbodiesel		8,400 lbs. (5.3L 2WD)
(6.2L: 8,300 lbs.)
(3.0L: 8,200 lbs.)		$56,245 (LS 2WD
w/ Max Trailering Package)
Chevrolet Suburban5.3L V8/6.2L V8/
3.0L I6 Turbodiesel		8,300 lbs. (5.3L 2WD)
(6.2L 2WD: 8,200 lbs.)
(3.0L 2WD: 8,100 lbs.)		$58,945 (LS 2WD
w/ Max Trailering Package)
Ford Expedition3.5L Twin-Turbo V69,300 lbs. (4×2)
(4×4: 9,200 lbs.)		$56,465 (STX
w/ HD Trailer Tow Package)
Ford Expedition Max3.5L Twin-Turbo V69,000 lbs.$62,530 (XLT Max
w/ HD Trailer Tow Package)
GMC Hummer EV SUVElectric7,500 lbs.*
(Based on Hummer EV pickup)		$105,595
(Edition 1, other models coming in 2024)
GMC Yukon5.3L V8/6.2L V8/
3.0L I6 Turbodiesel		8,400 lbs. (5.3L 2WD)
(6.2L: 8,200 lbs.)
(3.0L: 8,100 lbs.)		$57,710 (SLE 2WD
w/ Max Trailering Package)
GMC Yukon XL5.3L V8/6.2L V8/
3.0L I6 Turbodiesel		8,300 lbs. (5.3L 2WD)
(6.2L 2WD: 8,100 lbs.)
(3.0L 2WD: 7,900 lbs.)		$60,410 (SLE 2WD
w/ Max Trailering Package)
Infiniti QX805.6L V88,500 lbs.$74,765 (Luxe RWD)
Jeep Wagoneer5.7L V8/3.0 Turbo I610,000 lbs.
(3.21 or 3.92 rear axle ratio)		$60,995 (Series I 4×2, 3.21 rear axle ratio)
Jeep Grand Wagoneer6.4L V8/3.0 Turbo I6 “510”9,850 lbs. (6.4L 4×4)
(3.0L 4×4: 9,800 lbs.)		$91,935 (Series I
w/ HD Trailer-Tow Package)
Lexus LX 6003.5L Twin-Turbo V68,000 lbs.$88,245 (Base 4WD)
Lincoln Navigator3.5L Twin-Turbo V68,700 lbs. (SWB 4×2)
(LWB 4×2: 8,400 lbs.)
(SWB 4×4: 8,300 lbs.)		$79,330 (Standard SWB 4×2)
Mercedes-Benz GLS3.0L Turbo I6/
4.0L Twin-turbo V8		7,700 lbs.$79,475 (GLS 450)
Nissan Armada5.6L V88,500 lbs.$51,965 (S 2WD)
Rivian R1SElectric7,700 lbs.$78,000 (Explore Package)
Toyota Sequoia3.5L Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid
(i-Force Max)		9,520 lbs. (SR5)$60,290 (SR5 4×2
w/ tow mirrors, hitch ball)
*When properly equipped.
**Pricing includes the necessary trailering packages/equipment to tow the lowest maximum towing capacity, if it doesn’t come as standard on the vehicle.

