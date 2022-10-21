Looking for a New SUV That Can Tow 5,000 Pounds or More? Here Are ALL Your Options for 2023

Here’s your go-to guide if you’re looking for an SUV to haul not just your family, but your trailers and gear as well!

While SUVs are getting more crazily expensive year after year, automakers are cranking out more options than ever should you need to haul both your family and hook up a trailer as well. If you don’t want to get a midsize or full-size truck for the job, you have a huge array of midsize or full-size SUV models to choose from.

Each of the rigs on this list can tow 5,000 pounds or more. Against a truck, most of these options also offer a more comfortable and more practical experience (at least, if you’re looking to carry five or more people).

If you’re following along from last year’s list, you’ll see many of the same contenders here, but I’m expanding the scope to cover larger, more capable full-size SUVs as well as the midsize segment. To get at least a 5,000-pound capacity in an SUV, though, you’ll have to step up into a midsize model. Some compact SUVs get close to the mark, but don’t quite hit that threshold. The Chevrolet Blazer and Jeep Cherokee are a couple examples, as each will tow 4,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Pricing is the main change, of course, with most models seeing a hike around $3,000 (a very rough average) from the 2022 list. Speaking of which, MSRPs are subject to shift — and these numbers are current as of October 2022. If I missed an item or you see something an error, give us a heads up at info@tflcar.com.

Midsize SUV models with 5,000-pound (or higher) towing capacity:

Make/Model Engine Max. Towing* Base Price** Acura MDX (incl. Type S) 3.5L V6

(Type S: 3.0L Turbo V6) 5,000 lbs. (SH-AWD) $53,810 (SH-AWD) Audi Q7 (55 TFSI) 3.0L Turbo V6 7,700 lbs. $65,745 (Premium 55 TFSI) Audi SQ7 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 7,700 lbs. $91,740 (Premium Plus) Audi Q8 3.0L Turbo V6 7,700 lbs. $73,745 (Premium) Audi SQ8 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 7,700 lbs. $96,445 (Premium Plus) Audi RS Q8 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8 7,700 lbs. $124,745 BMW X5 3.0L Turbo I6 7,200 lbs. $62,025 (sDrive40i) BMW X6 3.0L Turbo I6 7,200 lbs. $70,525 (xDrive40i) Buick Enclave 3.6L V6 5,000 lbs. $48,195 (Essence AWD) Chevrolet Traverse 3.6L V6 5,000 lbs. $37,915 (LS AWD) Dodge Durango 3.6L V6/5.7L V8/6.4L V8/

6.2L S/C V8 6,200+ lbs.

(Tow N Go/392/Hellcat: 8,700) $41,285 (SXT) Ford Explorer 2.3L I-4/3.3L V6 Hybrid/

3.0L Turbo V6 5,300 lbs.

(Hybrid: 5,000/ST: 5,600) $38,255 (Base, ’21) Honda Passport 3.5L V6 5,000 lbs. $42,395 (EX-L AWD) Honda Pilot 3.5.L V6 5,000 lbs. $41,759 (Sport AWD) Hyundai Palisade 3.8L V6 5,000 lbs. $38,445 (SE AWD) Infiniti QX60 3.5L V6 5,000 lbs.

(Sensory AWD/Autograph: 6,000) $53,070 (Pure AWD) Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.6L V6/5.7L V8/

2.0L Turbo Hybrid 6,200 lbs.

(5.7L: 7,200/4xe: 6,000) $42,690 (Laredo 4×2) Jeep Grand Cherokee L 3.6L V6/5.7L V8 6,200 lbs.

(5.7L: 7,200) $44,690 (Laredo 4×2) Kia Telluride 3.8L V6 5,000 lbs. $34,725 (LX, 2022) Land Rover Defender 2.0L I-4/3.0L I6 8,201 lbs. (Defender 110/130)

(Defender 90: 7,716 lbs.) $55,675 (110 S)

$57,275 (90 S)

$70,175 (130 S) Land Rover Discovery 2.0L I-4/3.0L I6 6,613 lbs. (S P300)

(3.0L R-Dynamic S: 8,200 lbs.) $60,575 (S P300)

$69,575 (R-Dynamic S) LR Range Rover 3.0L I6 7,716 lbs. $105,975 (SE P400) LR Range Rover Sport 3.0L I6 7,716 lbs. $85,225 (SE P360) Mercedes-Benz GLE

(incl. Coupe) 2.0L Turbo I4 7,700 lbs. $60,275 (GLE 350 4MATIC) Nissan Pathfinder 3.5L V6 6,000 lbs. $38,510 (S 4WD) Porsche Cayenne

(incl. Coupe) 3.0L Turbo V6 7,700 lbs. $74,310 (Cayenne) Subaru Ascent 2.4L Turbo H4 5,000 lbs. $35,120 (Base) Tesla Model X Electric 5,000 lbs. $120,990 (Long Range) Toyota 4Runner 4.0L V6 5,000 lbs. $39,640 (SR5 2WD) Toyota Highlander 2.4L Turbo I4 5,000 lbs. $37,755 (L FWD) Volkswagen Atlas 3.6L V6 5,000 lbs. $41,965

(SE V6 w/ Tech, 4Motion) Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 3.6L V6 5,000 lbs. $43,025

(SE V6 w/ Tech, 4Motion) Volvo XC90 2.0L Turbo I4 (B5)

5,000 lbs. $58,675 (B5 Core AWD) *When properly equipped.

**Pricing includes the necessary trailering packages/equipment to tow at least 5,000 pounds, if it doesn’t come as standard on the vehicle.

Full-size SUV models with well over a 5,000-pound towing capacity: