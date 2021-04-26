It’s Official: Ford Mustang Mach-E GT And GT Performance Edition Orders Open April 28

If you’ve been waiting for the hot version of Ford’s all-electric Mustang Mach-E, good news: Dealer orders will open on Wednesday. (Photos: Ford)

Pricing for the Mustang Mach-E GT starts at $59,900.

After reports circulated late last week that Ford would open up the order books for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, the automaker actually confirmed that information early Monday morning. If you’re looking for the faster version of the all-electric Mustang, customer order books will indeed open this Wednesday, April 28. Pricing starts from $59,900 for the standard Mustang Mach-E GT. If you’re looking for a bit more oomph, the GT Performance Edition comes in $5,000 more expensive, at $64,900 and up.

As part of their official announcement, Ford detailed more of what each model offers as well. The base GT, with its 3.8 second 0-60 time, puts out 480 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque from its dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain. Manufacturer estimates peg the range at 250 miles. GT models also get an “Unbridled Extended” drive mode which is meant exclusively for track use. Standard GTs roll on 20-inch aluminum wheels with 245/45 R20 Continental all-season tires, 15.1-inch ventilated front brake rotors and 12.4-inch solid rear rotors. On the inside, you get black sport-style seats with cooper metallic stitching and accept piping, multi-color ambient lighting and a nine-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The GT Performance Edition adds grunt and grip

What do you get for the extra $5,000 in the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, then? It’s the quickest version in the lineup, putting out a bit more torque — 634 lb-ft. You do sacrifice some range in the process, with Ford’s estimates coming in at 235 miles. However, the 0-60 time comes in at 3.5 seconds, which matches the Tesla Model Y Performance.

Again, you get 20-inch wheels and 245 millimeter tires, but you get Pirelli summer tires designed specifically for the Mach-E instead of all-seasons. Great for track use, but keep that in mind should you want to drive your Mach-E GT Performance in the winter. Brembo-branded brake calipers come standard this time, as does Ford’s MagneRide suspension. Both GT versions get the Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat as an exclusive color, or you can get the range of other colors available through the rest of the lineup. You can also get Grabber Blue Metallic, which was only available on First Edition models at launch.

If you spec the optional Ford CoPilot 360 Active 2.0 Package, you can also get the brand’s ‘BlueCruise’ semi-autonomous driving technology. That offers hands-free driving on over 100,000 miles of divided highways in a setup that aims to provide similar capability to GM’s Super Cruise.

While orders open up this week, you can expect the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition to actually reach customers this fall. Depending on how the global semiconductor shortage improves over the coming months, Ford dealers may begin seeing cars in their inventory by the end of this year.