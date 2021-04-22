Ford Will Open Mustang Mach-E GT Orders On April 28: Report

An email to dealers marks the date customers will be able to order the hot Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will arrive at dealers later this summer. (Photos: Ford)

The order books for the Mustang Mach-E GT are almost open.

If you’ve been holding off for the hotter Ford Mustang Mach-E to arrive, there’s some good news. Per the Mach-E Club forums, customers will actually be able to place their orders with dealers beginning April 28th.

A forum admin published an email sent out to dealer principals, laying down the dates for the order guides, price list and opening reservations. So far, we’ve seen the standard models reach customers in larger numbers, but the Blue Oval has grander plans in taking the performance fight to Tesla and other emergent rivals like the impending Kia EV6, among several others. Ford will reportedly announce the price list for the Mustang Mach-E GT on Monday, April 26th.

According to official specs so far, the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT puts out 459 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque, strictly in all-wheel drive dual motor configuration. Unlike lesser models, the more potent GT also comes with the larger 88 kWh (usable capacity) battery pack. Ford claims a mid-3-second to 3.8 second 0-60 time. If those figures pan out in real-world testing, that would put it on par with the Tesla Model Y Performance. What’s more, it may also cost the same as a Model Y Performance, with estimated prices starting at $60,500.

If that’s not quite enough grunt for you, Ford will sell an optional GT Performance Edition. That bumps power up to around 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque. Range differs between 235 miles for the GT Performance or 250 miles for the ‘regular’ Mach-E GT.

If performance isn’t as high on your docket, there’s always the standard Mach-E model, which we’ve tested below: