More 2022 Kia EV6 Specs: 800V Fast-Charging Support, 0-60 In 3.5 Seconds With The GT Model

The 2022 Kia EV6 will follow the brand’s current naming scheme, including the sporty-looking “GT-Line” and high performance “GT” trims. (Photos: Kia)

Kia’s new EV6 will be one of its quickest cars yet.

After first revealing its design two weeks ago, Kia divulged some of its official specs for the upcoming electric EV6 Tuesday. On paper at least, the automaker doesn’t seem too keen on just offering a value alternative or something that looks a bit funky against the Volkswagen ID.4 or Ford Mustang Mach-E. Instead, the 2022 Kia EV6 GT aims higher with solid range and performance specs, even against the current frontrunner: the Tesla Model Y.

Kia says their highest performance model will run the 0-60 sprint in 3.5 seconds, for a start. Beyond that, it will reach a top speed in the 260 km/h (162 mph) range. Per WLTP figures, the new EV architecture in the GT model will allow a range up to 316 miles (510 km), assuming you’re not constantly gunning for that 0-60 record. That’s slightly more optimistic than the EV6’s Hyundai Ioniq 5 platform mate, despite both using the same 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh battery capacities.

More importantly to prospective buyers, though, is Kia’s estimated charging times. With 800-volt charging capability, the company says the EV6 can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. If you’re on more of a time crunch, the car’s battery can suck up 62 miles (100 km) in under 4-1/2 minutes.

The 2022 Kia EV6 GT comes standard with the larger battery pack and a dual motor all-wheel drive layout for that sort of acceleration and speed. It’s the brand’s most powerful car to date, pumping out 577 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. More “pedestrian” versions, if you can call them that, manage 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft of torque in dual motor, Long Range form. The rear-wheel drive model with the larger battery manages 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, with the Standard Range version of each making a bit less power.

No word on pricing yet

Frustratingly, while official specs are great, no pricing information is available for the 2022 Kia EV6 just yet. And it really is anyone’s guess at this point, since this car is different from Kia’s Niro EV in pretty much every respect. That car starts around $40,000 though, so it’s reasonable to assume Kia will price its next-gen electric car at least there, if not a bit higher. Models like the GT, on the other hand, should go for at least $50,000.