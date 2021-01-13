Safety News: Latest Tesla Model Y Nets 5-Star Score In NHTSA Crash Tests

The Tesla Model Y achieved some of the highest scores possible from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – Images: NHTSA

Getting a sweeping 5-star score in NHTSA crash tests isn’t easy — but the Tesla Model Y did it.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awarded the Tesla Model Y with a five-star safety score, which is the best possible score. Since 1970, the NHTSA has pushed automakers to adhere to recalls, investigate issues and provide comprehensive crash testing. Recently, the NHTSA added automatic emergency braking systems to the list of recommended safety technologies. This helps to prevent or reduce the impact speed of rear-end crashes starting with model year 2018 vehicles. Thanks to the efforts of organizations like the NHTSA, automakers committed to making it standard in all vehicles by 2022.

Combines Driver and Passenger star ratings into a single frontal rating. The frontal barrier test simulates a head-on collision between two similar vehicles, each moving at 35 mph. – NHTSA

The Model Y earned a 5-star rating in every single test

Here’s specifically how the EV automaker’s most popular crossover fared in specific scenarios:

In the 35-mph front barrier test, the Tesla Model Y earned a 5-star rating for both the driver and front passenger.

5-stars were earned for the front-seat and rear-seat occupants in the 38.5-mph side-barrier test and the side-pole impact test.

The NHTSA gave the Tesla Model Y a 7.9% risk in roll-over testing – which is a 5-star result.

The Tesla Model Y has a comprehensive list of standard safety features, only a handful of automakers offer as standard

In the past, various Tesla vehicles have proven to be remarkably strong, including a roof-crush resistance that surpasses many production vehicles.

By no means is Tesla perfect. In the past, we’ve seen issues with autonomous driving accidents, battery fire deaths and quality issues as well. Still, these new safety numbers are impressive. Now that the bar has been raised, we should see other automakers attempt to match or beat Tesla. This is a good thing for all automotive consumers as it forces all parties to up their safety game.