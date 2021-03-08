News: Ford Starts Mustang Mach-E Recall Campaign Over Subframe Bolt Problem

Just as the company rolls out its first electric crossover to customers, it’s initiating a recall campaign for a select few examples due to subframe issues. (Photos: Ford)

This Mustang Mach-E recall campaign affects just over 1,300 vehicles.

On Monday, Ford announced it would recall a select few examples of the new Mustang Mach-E over an issue with the subframe bolts. In their quality assurance checks, the automaker discovered the supplier did not tighten bolts to the proper specification.

According to their official statement, Ford says the Mach-E recall affects “fewer than 75” customers who have already taken delivery of their car. In total, the issue affects 1,258 vehicles in the U.S. and 90 in Canada. 94 percent of those vehicles — somewhere between 1,100 and 1,200 — Ford has yet to deliver to customers. All the Canadian examples will be serviced with the subframe bolts properly tightened prior to customer delivery. So far, the company says it’s not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The performance-oriented Mustang Mach-E GT should arrive in the coming months.

The company will begin notifying customers beginning the week of March 22. Ford’s reference for this Mustang Mach-E recall campaign is 21S09. We can’t say with certainty this will further delay any pending Mustang Mach-E deliveries, but if it does it hopefully won’t be significant. What’s more, this Mach-E recall campaign comes on the heels of news that Ford will offer discounts and 250 kWh of complimentary fast charging at Electrify America stations due to delivery delays with their vehicles.

See more on what we thought of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E after a week behind the wheel in this update video below: