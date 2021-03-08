Prepare For A Price Hike: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Starts At $26,135 — Or $30,235 And Up For The Hybrid

The hybrid option is new for the Tucson, while all models bring more standard equipment

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson gets official pricing, with even the base SE getting a notable hike over the aging, outgoing crossover. (Photos: Hyundai)

2022 Hyundai Tucson models bring new style, powertrains and more tech, but with a higher price tag.

Hyundai’s fourth-generation Tucson is the most significant update we’ve seen in over five years, and with that comes — as you’d probably expect — a higher asking price. All strictly gasoline-powered Tucsons get a 2.5-liter engine and 8-speed automatic transmission with 190 horsepower. That replaces the old 2.4-liter powertrain, while the new Tucson Hybrid models get a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine coupled to an electric motor and six-speed transmission.

2022 Hyundai Tucson models get a slightly different trim structure as well. SE still defines the entry point in the range, with the base model starting at $26,135 (including Hyundai’s $1,185 destination charge). SEL is the mid-range option, with pricing from $27,685. The Convenience Package and Premium Package trims build on the cost by adding more features over the standard SEL. New for 2022, the N Line replaces the old “Sport” trim, coming in at $31,785 and up. Finally, the Limited tops out the conventional gas range, from $35,885. All-wheel drive is a $1,400 option across all gasoline models, including the N Line.

According to EPA figures, fuel economy for 2022 Hyundai Tucson models with the 2.5-liter engine stands at 26 City / 33 Highway / 29 Combined mpg for FWD models. All-wheel drive knocks off 2-4 mpg, with 24 City / 29 Highway / 26 Combined mpg ratings.

Hyundai’s newest Tucson incorporates a redesigned interior with larger infotainment screens and a digital instrument cluster.

More standard equipment

For its added cost, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson does include more standard equipment for the money. Beyond the powertrain changes, new Tucson models also get standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Rear Occupant Alert, Forward Collision Assistance with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Downhill Brake Control and Trailer Sway Control all come standard as well. On that last part, the more powerful engine does up the Tucson’s towing capability from 1,500 pounds to 2,000 pounds.

The base infotainment screen is slightly larger, moving from 7 to 8 inches, with HD radio coming as a feature across the range.

New Tucson models get either a 2.5-liter engine, or a 1.6-liter unit mated to an electric motor.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid pricing

As for the Tucson Hybrid, Hyundai uses Blue, SEL Convenience and Limited to break out the trims. The Blue trim typically represents the most efficient version, though no official EPA figures are available for the hybrids yet. Hyundai does say in their official statements that the hybrid nets 500+ miles on a tank, but we’ll have to wait and see how that translates to mpg figures.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Blue models start off at $30,235 with destination charges included. From there, the SEL Convenience is priced at $32,835. The top-end Limited Hybrid is the most expensive of the bunch, coming in at $38,535. That sits in the same region as the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Honda CR-V Hybrid, though it does still sting for some to see compact crossovers straddling the $40,000 mark.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Pricing:

Trim FWD MSRP AWD MSRP Difference from 2021 (base price) SE $26,135 $27,535 +$1,250 ($24,885 for SE FWD) SEL $27,685 $29,085 +$400 ($27,285 for SEL FWD) SEL Convenience $30,285 $31,685 — SEL Premium $31,985 $33,385 — N Line $31,785 $33,185 +$2,350 ($29,435 for Sport FWD) Limited $35,885 $37,285 +$2,600 ($33,235 for Ultimate FWD) Blue Hybrid — $30,235 — (New) SEL Conv. Hybrid — $32,835 — (New) Limited Hybrid — $38,535 — (New)

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will hit showrooms in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for our first reviews coming up soon!