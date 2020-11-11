Rivian Announces Official R1S SUV, R1T Pickup Pricing

As Rivian gears up to begin production next year, the company officially announced trims and pricing for the 2022 R1S SUV and R1T pickup. The Rivian R1S is available as a five or seven-seat SUV, with a range over 300 miles and an available off-road upgrade if you want to take your car off the beaten track. A special Launch Edition model is also available in limited quantities. That model will arrive first in August 2021, followed by the less expensive trims in January 2022. More official information on both vehicles is now available on Rivian’s website.

Note: The base model is not shown here. That version will have around 250 miles and pricing will be announced at a later date.

Rivian R1S/R1T trim levels

As they’re also built on the same platform, you have three total trim choices at launch. Whether you decide to buy a R1S or R1T, the “Explore” will be the entry-level model. That nets a 300-mile “Large” battery pack, as well as vegan leather seating, 100% recycled floor mats and matte black interior trim. On the R1T, you get a manual tonneau cover. Heated seats are also standard on both models. Pricing for the R1S Explore starts at $70,000 before tax incentives. The R1T is a bit less expensive, starting at $67,500.

The next trim up is the “Adventure”. That adds Rivian’s “Off-Road Upgrade”, which includes reinforced underbody protection, tow hooks and an onboard air compressor. It also upgrades the interior to natural-grained ash wood accents, as well as a premium audio system. Heated and ventilated seats round out the major changes, while the standard Explore only comes with heated seats. The R1S Adventure starts at $77,500, while the R1T Adventure rings in at $75,000.

Finally, the limited Launch Edition models add special badging, 20-inch all-terrain or 22-inch sport wheels, and the signature Launch Green paint color as an option. The Rivian R1S Launch Edition is no more expensive than the Adventure, with the price starting at $77,500. Likewise, the R1T Launch Edition is $75,000. These models will be available first, but since they won’t be an option forever the Adventure presents the top-end option available in 2022.

Check out more below, and stay tuned to TFLcar and TFLtruck for Rivian pricing updates and more!