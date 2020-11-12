Teaser: 2022 Honda Civic Prototype Will Debut On November 17 — Here’s What We Know

We’ll see the 2022 Honda Civic in its entirety on the evening of November 17. (Photo: Honda)

The 2022 Honda Civic will usher in the car’s eleventh generation when it debuts to the public on November 17. The automaker teased a few more details in a 15-second video Thursday, after we originally saw patent drawings earlier this year. Not only do we see a bit more detail, but Honda also announced a different approach with this reveal. To watch their unveiling, you’ll have to head over to their Twitch channel at 6:45 P.M. PST next Tuesday.

That said, Honda also gave TFL access to the new Honda Civic, so we will have more information on our own channel as well. Stay tuned for that!

2022 Honda Civic: What we know so far

So what can you expect from this new model? Beyond the styling, not much is certain with this prototype just yet. From what we can see, it will have an athletic design. We expect that from a car angled at younger buyers, though this version also looks more refined than the previous model, at least with its headlight and taillight design.

Honda should carry on with a range of four-cylinder engines for the 2022 Honda Civic. Exactly which engines and power outputs we’ll see is a mystery. However, we do know that the Si and Type R nameplates will live on, in addition to the standard sedan and hatchback models. That also means we’ll see six-speed manual transmissions, so three-pedal enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief here.

Since it competes head-on against the Mazda3, Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra/Veloster and others, the 2022 Honda Civic shouldn’t cost much more than the outgoing version. When it arrives in the U.S., it will likely sport a price tag in the low-$20,000 range.