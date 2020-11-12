Meet The 986 Horsepower SF90 Spider — Ferrari’s Most Powerful Convertible Ever

With the crazy-fast SF90 Stradale breaking onto the scene last year, you knew it was only a matter of time before the convertible version followed. That day has finally come, and the Ferrari SF90 Spider has debuted. If you’re craving a massive 986 horsepower, a 0-60 time around 2.5 seconds and the wind rushing through your hair while you’re doing it, the Italian automaker’s solution has arrived for you.

The plug-in hybrid supercar is a first, as is its convertible sibling. Like previous Spider models, the SF90 uses a retractable hard top that Ferrari claims is 40 kilograms (~88 pounds) lighter thanks to its aluminum construction. That said, the 3,682 pound SF90 Spider is still 100 kilograms (220 pounds) heavier than the SF90 Stradale coupe. Still, the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 mated to three electric motors have no issue catapulting that mass to its 211 mph top speed. The 789 horsepower engine channels its grunt through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, with the 157 horsepower electric motor sandwiched between the gearbox and the engine. Two electric motors at the front help give the car all-wheel drive and torque-vectoring capability on the front axle.

Getting even more performance out of the SF90 Spider

Of course, it’s not just enough to just build the SF90 Spider and be done with it. Like the Stradale, you can also spec this car with the Assetto Fiorano track pack. That adds Multimatic shocks and a host of carbon fiber and titanium materials that trim down another 46 pounds. On top of that, you get the two-tone paint shown above and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Then, when your hair isn’t on fire, you can drive up to 15 miles on electricity alone. Not that most will really want to have their Ferrari in a front-wheel drive mode running on electric motors. But hey, it’s an option, especially in congested cities.

Pricing for the Ferrari SF90 Spider is not available yet. Seeing as the coupe costs a heartbreaking $625,000, don’t expect the Spider to cost anything less than that.