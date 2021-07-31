Video: One of These 2022 Audi e-tron EVs Should Do 0-60 In About 3 Seconds. We Go Hands-On And Take A Closer Look!

Audi’s new performance e-tron EV comes in both standard GT and hotter “RS” flavors. (Images: Audi)

Roman goes hands-on with two 2022 Audi e-tron GT models and takes a deeper dive into what makes them tike.

The time has finally arrived as we get to look at Audi’s performance EV up close, and Roman take us through two of them. Why? Because one of the two e-tron GT models is ridiculously fast, and the other one is even faster! Based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan, these two Audis are base priced at $99,900 (GT) and just under $140,000 (RS).

We get a look and the 2022 e-tron GT and the RS e-tron GT, and they’re both epic — at least on paper. Here’s the quick and dirty on each vehicle.

2022 Audi e-tron GT

The standard GT model has an EPA-estimated maximum range of 238 miles. You get dual motors producing total of 469 horsepower, or up to 522 hp in overboost (with launch control). It makes 464 lb-ft of torque normally, and 472 lb-ft with overboost. According to Audi, this version goes from0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and has a top speed of 152 mph.

2022 Audi RS e-tron GT

The 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT has an EPA-estimated maximum range of 232 miles, which is a bit less than the GT – but it has a lot more power. Audi says the RS variant makes 590 horsepower and up to 637 horsepower with overboost. With 612 lb-ft of torque, the RS can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a 155 mph top speed.

There is an option for rear wheel steering which allows the rear wheels to turn maximum of 2.8 degrees. The rear wheels turn in the opposite direction from the front wheels at speeds up to about 30 mph. Above 30 mph, they turn in the same direction.

Whichever Audi e-tron GT model you choose, you’ll have the opportunity to use DC fast charging up to 270 kW. That provides 180 miles of range in about 22 minutes, according to the manufacturer’s specs. On that front, Audi says the e-tron GT has the quickest charging times from 5% to 80% state of charge than any other electric car on sale right now.

Check out the video below to see a longer tour of both the 2022 Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT.