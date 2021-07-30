The 2022 COPO Camaro Keeps The Big Block V8 Alive To Hit A Lower Price Point: News

The V8 COPO Camaro is back, and it’s bringing a huge engine to boot.

If you’re looking into the COPO Camaro drag racer, then you’re already familiar with the supercharged 350-cubic-inch and the naturally aspirated 427-cubic-inch V8. Those make their return for the 2022 COPO Camaro, with pricing at $130,000 and $117,500 respectively. What’s new for this year as a less expensive option is an even larger V8 engine kicking off the lineup.

At the lower end of the power spectrum, the $105,000 entry-level option brings in a massive 572-cubic-inch V8. In a grand nod to the “no substitute for cubes” way of life, that’s a whopping 9.4 liters of big-block muscle. It uses a cast-iron block with forged steel connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons. Despite being the largest engine, it’s actually the least powerful, putting out 430 horsepower. By contrast, the mid-range 427 chucks out 470 horsepower, and the supercharged 350 manages 580 horsepower. Still, I’m sure some folks will gladly welcome the opportunity to boast about having that much displacement.

Whichever version you pick, all COPO Camaros use an ATI Racing Products TH400 three-speed automatic transmission.

Since it’s built for drag racers, the COPO Camaro is obviously not street legal. It’s sold as a Chevrolet Performance part, and therefore has no VIN. Still, at least you can get options like a trunk-mounted weight box and a parachute. The COPO Camaro comes standard with a carbon fiber hood and wheelie bars.