The 2027 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Get a Fresh Look, More Power and Better Range for the Folgore EV

(Images: Maserati)

Maserati says it’s spent years refining its range of GT models with an eye to a clearer future based on compelling and special-feeling product.

After updating its flagship MCPura supercar (formerly the MC20), Maserati has taken a similar nip here, tuck there approach to its updated 2027 GranTurismo and GranCabrio lineup. Both models get a sharper, more horizonal front end, new lights, and some interior refinements. On top of that, the automaker’s engineers have also updated the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 to crank out even more power with a better sound, while the electric Folgore also manages better range. There’s one new feature on these models that, in Maserati’s view, makes these cars even better grand tourers than the preceding models: a new drive mode.

Essentially, though you probably caught the gist of the update already, the 2027 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio aren’t drastically different than three years ago, when the second-generation M189 models first launched. That said, these are important cars to the brand’s bottom line and its identity, which the company says is going to be much clearer moving forward (more on that later). To that end, the front end is now broader, with a horizontal line along the top and bottom of the grille emphasizing that aim for a wider and sharper stance. At the back, the GranTurismo/GranCabrio twins get new taillights with clear lenses, a cue borrowed from the MCPura.

Inside, both models get a subtly updated interior with a new steering wheel, an updated infotainment layout, an updated clock (long a hallmark of Maserati’s cars) and metal switches for the PRND selector on the center stack.

The Trofeo gets a healthy power bump, while the Folgore gets better driving range

At the entry-level end of Maserati’s GT lineup, the Modena is still available. You still get the brand’s 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 just like before, where it makes 483 horsepower. If you spring for the top-end Trofeo, however, you get 40 more horses than before, with a total output of 582 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, leaning into the car’s broader capability as a long-distance tourer over out-and-out supercar. A new “Country Mode” also makes its way to the 2027 models, raising the ride height by 0.8 inches to better accommodate some trickier situations where you’d need a little bit more ground clearance. That doesn’t make the car an off-roader, of course, but it does offer a little peace of mind that you won’t scrape the undercarriage to bits on a bumpy dirt road.

As for the Folgore EV, you get a triple-motor setup with 751 horsepower. That’s the same output as before, but Maserati says they’ve updated the energy management system to improve the driving range to more than 250 miles. For reference, the 2026 models managed 242 miles, according to the EPA.

Pricing for the updated 2027 Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio isn’t available just yet. However, the cars will go on sale (in both gas and Folgore forms) later on in the year, so we should have that information in the next couple months.