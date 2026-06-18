2027 Maserati Grecale Gets Styling Updates, a New Base Model and More EV Range

(Images: Maserati)

Maserati is bringing some notable updates to its Grecale SUV, alongside the GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

Like it or not, Maserati’s 2027 lineup including the GranTurismo, GranCabrio and Grecale are getting a new face. As the Trident celebrates a full century among storied Italian automakers, it’s freshening up its GT cars and compact SUV as it works toward a “clearer” vision for the future. For now, we didn’t get more background on the business side of that vision (that’s coming in a couple months), but there are these product updates worth talking about.

The 2027 Maserati Grecale, for its part, expands the brand’s extensive use of the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6. The larger twin-turbo engine replaces the old 2.0-liter unit on the lower end, with a healthy power bump to suit. The range now comprises the base Grecale and Modena — each getting a 385-horsepower/369 lb-ft torque version of that V6. At the top end, you still have the Trofeo, which manages 523 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque

If you prefer the 542-horsepower electric Grecale Folgore, that’s getting a few changes as well. The new, horizontal fascia is still a hallmark of the updated design, while aerodynamic updates with a new grille shutter and energy management algorithm changes now eke a few more miles out of its 96-kWh (usable) battery. Now, you get around 272 miles on a charge, so it’s better, but it’s worth noting that falls way short of the new BMW iX3‘s 434-mile figure for only a slightly larger pack.

Inside, the 2027 Maserati Grecale lineup gets a new steering wheel and metal switches for the PRND gear selector, while you also get new exterior color and wheel options.

With a new base model in the mix, the 2027 Maserati Grecale gets a little more affordable at the base end. The configurator seems to be live right now, where the advertised price for the base version is now $79,985. Beyond that, the Modena costs $86,495 and the Trofeo costs $117,495. The electric Folgore splits the difference between the two higher gas-powered Grecales, at $98,995.