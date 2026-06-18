Want a 2027 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo or Cross Turismo Wagon? Tough Luck — They’re Gone After People Didn’t Buy Them

(Images: Porsche)

Porsche confirmed it is dropping the Taycan’s wagon variants…which isn’t terribly surprising.

In a sea of SUVs, wagons have long been a niche market, but a welcome reprieve for folks seeking an alternative. Porsche seized on that angle to build something different with the electric Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo variants. There was one curious omission from the 2027 Taycan’s list of updates, though: No mention of the wagons. And now we have a clearer idea as to why.

Kelley Blue Book initially noted that omission in the automaker’s official statement. A bit later, a spokesperson confirmed to Car and Driver that yes, it did indeed make the decision to discontinue both the Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo versions of the Taycan from U.S. order books.

“Porsche focuses its product portfolio on the wishes of its customers,” the representative said, “and in the United States, the Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo body styles of the Taycan played a minor role. It is for this reason that we have decided to discontinue these model variants.”

That’s pretty clear cut, but “played a minor role” probably deserves a more straightforward translation: Hardly anybody bought one. So, though Porsche gave the notion of an electric wagon a four-year run, it decided enough was enough. In the U.S., at least, your only choice from here on out will be the classic sedan.

Keep in mind, the best year for the Porsche Taycan comprised the 7,570 units it sold in 2023. Years either before or after that (we’ll have to wait and see about 2026) haven’t even hit that point. So, the Taycan in itself is a bit of a rare breed these days, even among Porsches. The Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo, then, made up a fraction of those sales. While wagon enthusiasts — including most of the team here in the TFL office — will be disappointed, I can’t say the decision is surprising at all.

Still, if you are looking at a new Porsche Taycan, there are some notable updates for the 2027 model year. It does get more expensive, unfortunately, but you do get the larger 97-kWh battery pack, simulated shifting (if that’s your thing), an infotainment system update and some quality-of-life charging updates including a NACS port for fast charging on the passenger side fender, and a J1772 AC charging port on the driver’s side.

The updated, wagon-less 2027 Porsche Taycan lineup will go on sale this fall, with prices starting around $114,250.