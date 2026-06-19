It Seems Like the New Mitsubishi Montero Won’t Actually Land in the U.S. Until 2030: Report

(Image: TFL Studios)

Mitsubishi is rolling out a range of new models, but the Montero isn’t coming as soon as we’d hoped.

We’ve been on pins and needles for years now, as both Nissan and Mitsubishi inch toward releasing their next-generation off-road SUVs to the public. With the Xterra, it still seems like that’s going to happen in time for the 2028 model year (or about a year to 18 months from now), we’ll still have to wait even longer for the new Montero. According to a recent report from Automotive News, Mitsubishi rolled out new sheet metal to dealers on June 5, in order to properly visualize its Momentum 2030 business plan. While we thought the Montero would be fairly early on in that process, it turns out the brand’s new dirt-worthy SUV will be on the back end, possibly arriving by calendar year 2030.

Mitsubishi’s 2030 business plan is an ambitious one: Roll out a new or dramatically updated model to its North American portfolio annually over the next five years. One of those products is the new Eclipse Sportback (effectively Mitsubishi’s Leaf EV) later this year.

(Images: TFL Studios (left), Mitsubishi Motors (right))

Beyond that, we’ll eventually see a new, more off-road-minded Outlander next year, as a cut above the current Trail Edition. That SUV will be more of a serious contender to, say, your Subaru Wildernesses, your Toyota Woodlands and your Honda TrailSports. On the table in terms of modifications includes more ground clearance, upgraded suspension and further tweaks to Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system. This new Outlander should also get a modest mid-cycle facelift, to go along with the mechanical changes to the Trail Edition’s successor.

Aside from any more rugged touches, the rest of the updated Outlander lineup should land later on in 2028. Then, Mitsubishi will finally turn its attention to the woefully outdated Outlander Sport, concurrent with its larger sibling. The 2028 Outlander Sport will reportedly get bigger, and it will also get a host of rugged upgrades to resemble the larger Outlander in look, if not in out-and-out capability.

The automaker actually has a new-generation Outlander Sport overseas called the ASX, based on the Renault Captur, as well as the “Xforce” on sale in global markets including Mexico. The updated Outlander and Outlander Sport will reportedly ride on a new platform, though I suspect they’ll both at least borrow some inspiration from Mitsubishi’s more recent SUVs sold abroad.

Then, before the Montero lands, we’ll see a new midsize, body-on-frame pickup truck from Mitsubishi. This new truck is being developed in tandem with Nissan, and will ride on the same platform as the next-gen Frontier. We don’t know what the automaker will call this new pickup yet (though “Endeavor” is a possible contender), but the latest suggestions from its business roadmap suggests it will land in 2029.

So, from now through 2030, we should expect: Eclipse Sportback -> Outlander Trail update/replacement -> non-offroad Outlander and Outlander Sport -> pickup truck -> then the Montero. That order and cadence definitely has Mitsubishi ending with a bang, though the question is whether the hype will still be there. Or will it be too late? Some folks are already anxious and saying the company is taking too long to bring a proper next-generation Montero to the U.S.

Mitsubishi is rolling out a new Pajero this year in Asia, so the company isn’t totally sitting on its hands with regard to getting a new off-road SUV out at all. You could reasonably argue the Pajero’s arrival could make it easier for Mitsubishi to step up the Montero’s time table, if it decides to (or there’s enough customer feedback/outrage). As it reportedly stands right now, however, you’ll need to brace for about a four-year wait. Or perhaps just grab the new Xterra when that comes out.