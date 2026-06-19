Lexus Just Quietly Dropped the TX 550h+ PHEV, But It’s Not Gone Forever

(Images: Lexus)

If you go to build a new Lexus TX SUV, you’ll no longer find the range-topping PHEV.

Alongside the brand’s best-selling RX, the three-row TX has contributed to more overall choice (and sales) in Lexus’ TX lineup. If you go to shop for one now, though, you’ll only have two options: the TX 350 or the TX 500h hybrid. Lexus just quietly dropped the TX 550h+ plug-in hybrid, which was previously available for the past few model years and most recently carried a price tag around $86,495 for the Luxury trim, making it one of the brand’s most expensive SUVs below the flagship LX.

The 404-horsepower TX 550h+ gave you the most grunt from your family hauler, as well as 33 miles of all-electric range. In fact, we put its range figures to the test in our “Baseline Challenge” published to TFLEV a few months back.

While the TX 550h+ is technically gone from the 2026 lineup, just leaving the units in inventory, Lexus was also quick to jump in by saying its absence is only temporary. “This isn’t goodbye”, the company says on its retail website. “Production of the TX 550h+ will pause after the 2026 model year, and plans are already underway to support its upcoming return.” It then encourages people to check remaining inventory.

Being the most expensive TX out there, the take rate (a likely contributing factor to the pause) already wasn’t massive. Doing a cursory search of inventory in Denver, I only found four new examples within a 500-mile radius.

To be clear, both the TX 350 (for about $57,000) and the conventional hybrid TX 500h (Lexus calls it the “Performance Hybrid” with a price tag around $70,000) aren’t going anywhere. For the time being, at least, if your use case takes you to a plug-in hybrid, you’ll have to shop among the Volvo XC90 Recharge, the BMW X5 xDrive50e or the Mazda CX-90 PHEV if you don’t or can’t snag a remaining TX 550h+.