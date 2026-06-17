2027 Porsche Taycan Picks Up Simulated Shifts, a Bigger Battery and a Price Hike

(Images: Porsche)

The Porsche Taycan gets several noteworthy changes for the new year, if you’re willing to pay more for it.

Porsche last gave its electric Taycan an extensive update for the 2024 model year, but we’re getting a few more tweaks for 2027. From the batteries to the sound and even the feel of fake shifts, there’s a host of changes in store compared to what you’ve been able to buy for the past few years.

Starting off, the base-level battery pack in the 2027 Porsche Taycan is no more. Now, the larger 105-kWh (97-kWh usable) pack is the default, rather than an 89-kWh (83.7-kWh usable) unit. The larger pack boosts standard range on the Taycan, Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S, with a commensurate boost to 320-kW fast-charging on 800-volt capable charging stations. Speaking of charging, the passenger-side port on most Taycan models (with the exception of the Turbo GT with the Weissach Package) is now a NACS-native setup, rather than CCS. The driver’s side port is still a J1772 AC port, as it was before.

“What about the fake shifts?”, you ask? Similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and 6 N, you’ll now get virtual gear changes to mimic an internal combustion engine sports car. Accompanying the simulated shifting, Porsche is also integrating a “reinterpreted” Porsche Electric Sport Sound that varies depending on which Taycan you own. With the E-Shift mode switching between automatic and manual setups, the feature makes it feel like you have an 8-speed gearbox, complete with paddle shifters and a virtual rev counter, when you enable it.

The 2027 Porsche Taycan further gets an infotainment update, allowing for over-the-air updates, as well as a magnetic wireless phone charger that charges about 50% faster than before.

Since the Taycan now gets the larger battery pack that was formerly the $5,780 Performance Battery Plus option, the baseline price is rising as well. This upcoming model year will see a $114,250 MSRP, making it $6,200 higher than it was for 2026. Still, you get better range (Porsche didn’t announce 2027 figures, but the Taycan 4 and 4S with the bigger battery manages about 315 miles, per the EPA), and you get a couple more features to play with. The updated Taycan is available to order now.