JLR CEO Adrian Mardell Steps Down After 3 Years, Amid Jaguar’s Dramatic Transformation

(Images: JLR)

Jaguar Land Rover will see a new CEO take the reins in December.

After three decades with the automaker and three years as its leader, CEO Adrian Mardell will step down as CEO of JLR at the end of this year. The company formally announced the decision Monday, noting Mardell “expressed his desire to retire”. From November 2025 onward, P.B. Balaji will take the helm as the company navigates a tumultuous global market and Jaguar’s upmarket transformation, previewed by the Type 00 Concept last December.

“These three years have been a great privilege,” Mardell said. “Together with the incredible JLR workforce, we have cemented JLR’s position in the automotive industry during a time of incredible change. I would like to thank everyone in JLR and the extended Tata Group, and wish Balaji every success in his new role.”

Mardell became the chief executive after Thierry Bolloré abruptly departed in 2023. Over the next three years, he oversaw a turnaround of the company’s financial struggles, taking the company from significant debt to generating profit through 10 consecutive quarters.

Balaji, for his part, was formerly the CFO of Tata Motors Group. He was appointed to the JLR board of directors in December 2017, while also serving on the boards of Tata Consumer, Air India and Titan Industries.